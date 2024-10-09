CI/CD templates for Docker
Have a best-practice pipeline running in minutes with these template starters.
CI for Node.js
Build, lint, and test a Node.js web application using npm, ESLint, Jest, and Cypress.
CI/CD for Docker using Terraform
Build, change, and destroy Docker infrastructure using Terraform.
CI for Go
Build, lint, and test a Go application using standard library tooling.
CI/CD for Fly.io
Build and deploy a Docker image to Fly.io.
CI for Java with Gradle
Build and test a Java application with Gradle.
Scan Node.js using Snyk
Audit your Node.js project for security vulnerabilities using Snyk.
CI for Swift
Build, lint, and test a Swift project using SwiftLint and XCTest.
CI for Ruby on Rails on Hosted Agents
Build, lint, audit, run static analysis, and test a Ruby on Rails application using Bundler, RuboCop, Bundler-audit, Brakeman, and RSpec.
CI/CD for AWS using Pulumi
Preview and deploy AWS infrastructure changes using Pulumi.
CI for Ruby
Build, lint, and test a Ruby application using Bundler, RuboCop, and RSpec.
CI for Rust
Build, lint, and test a Rust application using Cargo and Clippy.
CI for Kotlin with Gradle
Build and test a Kotlin application with Gradle.
CI for Python
Build, lint, and test a Python application using pip, Ruff, and pytest.
CI for .NET
Build and test a .NET application using standard library tooling.