CI/CD for Docker infrastructure using Terraform

Build, change, and destroy Docker infrastructure using Terraform.

Languages
Terraform
Use cases
Infrastructure as code, Continuous integration, Continuous deployment
Platforms
Docker
Tools
Terraform

CI/CD for Docker infrastructure using Terraform

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline for building, changing, and destroying Docker infrastructure using Terraform.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Validates the Terraform configuration in a Docker image.
  2. Initializes Terraform and plans changes, outputting a plan file, which is available as an artifact.
  3. Blocks for input before conditionally applying the proposed Terraform plan.

The pipeline runs all steps in a Docker container with the HashiCorp Terraform image.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your Terraform configuration.
  2. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  3. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.

