Pipeline templates for continuous deployment
Have a best-practice pipeline running in minutes with these template starters.
CI/CD for Docker using Terraform
Build, change, and destroy Docker infrastructure using Terraform.
Infrastructure as code
CI/CD for Fly.io
Build and deploy a Docker image to Fly.io.
Continuous deployment
CI/CD for AWS ECS
Build and push a Docker image to AWS ECR and trigger an AWS ECS deployment.
Continuous deployment
CI/CD for Vercel
Build, test, and deploy a Next.js application to a Vercel production environment.
Continuous deployment
CI/CD for AWS using Pulumi
Preview and deploy AWS infrastructure changes using Pulumi.
Infrastructure as code
CI/CD for AWS using AWS CDK
Sythesize and deploy CloudFormation using AWS CDK.
Infrastructure as code
CI/CD for AWS using Terraform
Build, change, and destroy AWS infrastructure using Terraform.
Infrastructure as code