CI/CD for AWS infrastructure using AWS CDK

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline for testing, deploying, modifying, and destroying AWS infrastructure using AWS CDK.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

Runs tests over your CDK project Assumes an AWS role using the AWS Assume Role with Web Identity plugin. Synthesizes an AWS CloudFormation template, which is available as an artifact Blocks for input before conditionally deploying/updating/deleting your stack resources to AWS.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect the Git repository with your AWS CDK project. Replace the placeholder AWS role ARN in the pipeline definition. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.