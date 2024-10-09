CI/CD templates for AWS
Have a best-practice pipeline running in minutes with these template starters.
Scan image using AWS ECR
Build, push, a scan a Docker image for security vulnerabilities using AWS ECR.
Security
CI/CD for AWS ECS
Build and push a Docker image to AWS ECR and trigger an AWS ECS deployment.
Continuous deployment
CI/CD for AWS using Pulumi
Preview and deploy AWS infrastructure changes using Pulumi.
Infrastructure as code
CI/CD for AWS using AWS CDK
Sythesize and deploy CloudFormation using AWS CDK.
Infrastructure as code
CI/CD for AWS using Terraform
Build, change, and destroy AWS infrastructure using Terraform.
Infrastructure as code