CI/CD for AWS ECS

This templates gives you a continuous deployment (CD) pipeline that builds and deploys the latest version of an AWS ECR hosted Docker image to AWS ECS.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

Builds a Docker image Assumes an AWS role using the AWS Assume Role with Web Identity plugin. Pushes a tagged Docker image to an AWS ECR registry. Deploys an AWS ECS service with the latest image. Waits for the AWS ECS service to stabilize.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect the Git repository with your project. Using an AWS IAM role with the appropriate ECR and ECS policies, replace the placeholder ROLE_ARN in the pipeline definition. Replace the placeholder IMAGE_NAME , SERVICE and CLUSTER in the pipeline definition to match your project. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.