  1. Platform
  2. /
  3. Pipelines
  4. /
  5. Templates
  6. /
  7. CI/CD for Vercel

CI/CD for Vercel

Build, test, and deploy a Next.js application to a Vercel production environment.

Use template →
Languages
JavaScript
Use cases
Continuous deployment, Web application
Platforms
Vercel
Tools
Next.js

CI/CD for Vercel

This templates gives you a continuous deployment (CD) pipeline that builds, tests, and deploys a Next.js application to Vercel.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Installs the Vercel CLI using npm.
  2. Pulls production Vercel environment information.
  3. Builds an application for production, outputting a .vercel/output folder, which is available as an artifact.
  4. Runs Jest unit tests.
  5. Deploys the prebuilt application to Vercel production environment.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your Vercel application.
  2. Configure Buildkite with the following secrets: VERCEL_TOKEN, VERCEL_ORG_ID, VERCEL_PROJECT_ID.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service