CI/CD for Fly.io

Build and deploy a Docker image to Fly.io.

Use cases
Continuous deployment, Continuous integration
Platforms
Fly.io, Docker
Tools
Docker

CI/CD for Fly.io

This template gives you a continuous deployment (CD) pipeline that builds and deploys a docker image to Fly.io.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Builds and pushes a Docker image to the Fly.io registry.
  2. Deploys image to Fly.io.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your Fly.io application.
  2. Configure Buildkite with the following secrets: FLY_ACCESS_TOKEN, FLY_APP_NAME.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.

