CI for .NET

Build and test a .NET application using standard library tooling.

CI for .NET

This template provides a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that builds and tests a .NET application.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Restores project dependencies using dotnet restore and caches them for use across subsequent steps.
  2. Builds the project using using dotnet build.
  3. Runs unit tests using dotnet test.

The runtime environment uses the official .NET SDK Docker image with the latest version.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository for your .NET application.
  2. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  3. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.

