CI for Go

Build, lint, and test a Go application using standard library tooling.

CI for Go

This template provides a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that builds and tests a Go application.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Downloads Go dependencies using go mod vendor and caches them for use across subsequent steps.
  2. Builds the module.
  3. Runs the tests.
  4. Ensures the generated code is up.

The runtime environment uses the official Golang Docker image with the latest version.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your Go module.
  2. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  3. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.

