  1. Platform
  2. /
  3. Pipelines
  4. /
  5. Templates
  6. /
  7. CI for Python

CI for Python

Build, lint, and test a Python application using pip, Ruff, and pytest.

Use template →
Languages
Python
Use cases
Continuous integration, Web application
Platforms
Docker
Tools
pip, pytest, Ruff, JUnit

CI for Python

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that builds, lints, and tests a Python application.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Install Python dependencies with pip, caching the result.
  2. Performs static analysis on the codebase with Ruff.
  3. Runs pytest unit tests.
  4. Automatically annotates the build based on junit test output

The runtime environment uses the official Python Docker image with the latest version.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your Python application.
  2. Modify the commands if necessary.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service