Build, lint, and test a Node.js web application using npm, ESLint, Jest, and Cypress.

Languages
JavaScript
Use cases
Continuous integration, Web application
Platforms
Docker
Tools
npm, ESlint, Jest, Cypress

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that builds, lints, and end-to-end tests a Node.js application.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Installs Node.js dependencies using npm, caching the result.
  2. Performs static analysis on the codebase with ESLint.
  3. Runs Jest unit tests.
  4. Starts the web app using npm start on port 8000, then runs any Cypress tests using their official Docker image. It uses wait-on to verify the app is ready for testing.

All steps run in serial, with each depending on the previous step to complete before starting. The runtime environment uses a Docker image with the latest version of Node.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository for your Node.js app.
  2. Check the commands match your scripts in package.json.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.

