CI for Ruby
Build, lint, and test a Ruby application using Bundler, RuboCop, and RSpec.Use template →
env: BUNDLE_PATH: vendor/bundle steps: - label: ":ruby: Install gems" command: "bundle install" key: "gems" plugins: - docker#v5.9.0: image: "ruby:3.3" environment: - BUNDLE_PATH - artifacts#v1.9.3: upload: "$BUNDLE_PATH" compressed: $BUNDLE_PATH.tgz - label: ":rubocop: Run rubocop" command: "bundle exec rubocop" depends_on: "gems" plugins: - docker#v5.9.0: image: "ruby:3.3" environment: - BUNDLE_PATH - artifacts#v1.9.3: download: "$BUNDLE_PATH" compressed: $BUNDLE_PATH.tgz - label: ":rspec: Run rspec" command: "bundle exec rspec" depends_on: "gems" plugins: - docker#v5.9.0: image: "ruby:3.3" environment: - BUNDLE_PATH - artifacts#v1.9.3: download: "$BUNDLE_PATH" compressed: $BUNDLE_PATH.tgz
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that builds, lints, and tests a Ruby application.
At a glance:
How it works
This template:
- Installs ruby gems using bundler, caching the result.
- Lints your Ruby code with RuboCop.
- Runs tests with RSpec.
All steps run in serial, with each depending on the previous step to complete before starting. The runtime environment uses a Docker image with the latest version of Ruby.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository with your Ruby application.
- Modify the commands if necessary.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.