CI for Rust

Build, lint, and test a Rust application using Cargo and Clippy.

Languages
Rust
Use cases
Continuous integration, Web application
Platforms
Docker
Tools
clippy, cargo

CI for Rust

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that builds, lints, and tests a Rust application.

At a glance:

  • For Rust applications
  • Requires Docker
  • Lints code with Clippy
  • Builds and tests code using Cargo

How it works

This template:

  1. Lints the Rust code with Clippy.
  2. Runs tests with Cargo.
  3. Compiles and uploads a Rust binary as a build artifact.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your Rust application.
  2. Modify the commands if necessary.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.

