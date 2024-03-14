Deploy Docker infrastructure with Terraform
Build, change, and destroy Docker infrastructure with Terraform.Use template
Deploy Docker infrastructure with Terraform
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline for building, changing, and destroying Docker infrastructure with Terraform.
At a glance:
How it works
This template:
- Validates the Terraform configuration in a Docker image.
- Initializes Terraform and plans changes, outputting a plan file, which is available as an artifact.
- Blocks for input before conditionally applying the proposed Terraform plan.
The pipeline runs all steps in a Docker container with the HashiCorp Terraform image, passing through all the necessary AWS environment variables.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository with your Terraform configuration.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.