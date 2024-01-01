Docker Compose plugin v5.0.0

The Docker Compose plugin is one of our most used plugins, and we received a request to support Compose v2, so we did it. We also took the opportunity to simplify the cache configuration in pipeline definitions.

Caching before the change:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 steps: - label: ":docker: Build Intermediate Image" plugins: - docker-compose#v4.15.0: build: myservice_intermediate # docker-compose.yml is the same as myservice but has `target: intermediate` image-name: buildkite-build-${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER} image-repository: index.docker.io/myorg/myrepo/myservice_intermediate cache-from: - myservice_intermediate:index.docker.io/myorg/myrepo/myservice_intermediate:${BUILDKITE_BRANCH} - myservice_intermediate:index.docker.io/myorg/myrepo/myservice_intermediate:latest - wait - label: ":docker: Build Final Image" plugins: - docker-compose#v4.15.0: build: myservice image-name: buildkite-build-${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER} image-repository: index.docker.io/myorg/myrepo cache-from: - myservice:index.docker.io/myorg/myrepo/myservice_intermediate:buildkite-build-${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}:intermediate # built in step above - myservice:index.docker.io/myorg/myrepo/myservice:${BUILDKITE_BRANCH} - myservice:index.docker.io/myorg/myrepo/myservice:latest

In that example, there are two groups:

myservice_intermediate:buildkite-build-${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER} , named "intermediate."

myservice:${BUILDKITE_BRANCH} and myservice:latest , with a default name.

Now, caching matches Docker's underlying cache-from implementation , so you get more flexibility and resiliency. cache-from has the form SERVICE:CACHE_FROM_SPEC and supports any cache type and specification supported by your underlying Docker engine.

😍 Caching now: