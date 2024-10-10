Join us for an exclusive fireside chat and happy hour where we delve into how software delivery is transforming to support // AI-assisted coding in the Generative AI era.
AI-assisted coding can enable faster, more efficient software development – allowing engineers to focus on innovation.
However, traditional software delivery systems can’t scale to support the additional load. Discover how leading companies are tackling this challenge and achieving breakthroughs in software delivery at scale.
This event will provide insights into emerging trends, real-world use cases, and practical strategies to harness the power of GenAI, ensuring your teams stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape.
10 October 2024
5:00pm - 8:00pm
AWS Office525 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USARoom SFO28
Food and beverage will be served
Stay awhile and listen
Matt Walker
Director of Solution Architects
When it comes to professional skills, Matt has the uncanny ability to translate customer technical requirements towards larger business goals and the value a platform provides.
At Contentful, Matt was instrumental in helping customers leverage the platform to achieve both technical and business goals (often times making customers look good to their management teams). Now at Buildkite, Matt is building out our Solution Architect function to make sure we're crafting the best delivery systems at scale for our customers.
He has experience as a developer, professional services engineer, solution engineer, and product manager. Matt hails from Oregon in the Pacific Northwest of the US where he spends equal time hiking the trails and playing DDR 🕺. Matt's superpower is that he can juggle both bowling pins 🎳 and customer needs with equal alacrity.
Andrea Friio
Principal Partners Solution Architect
Andrea Friio has many years of expertise in AI/ML, Generative AI, and Cloud Computing. Currently serving as the Principal Partners Solution Architect at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Andrea is committed to driving the adoption of AWS AI/ML services, including Generative AI.
His experience extends to various domains, including Contact Centers, Customer Engagement, and Cloud Infrastructure. Before joining AWS, Andrea played a pivotal role at Genesys, leading the global Technical Sales Team. His innovative work has earned him several patents, particularly in the areas of Customer Experience, AI, and ML. Andrea's educational background includes a MS degree in Electrical & Computer Science Engineering from Politecnico di Milano.
He is recognized as a visionary leader, a mentor, and a pioneer in adopting cutting-edge technologies. Andrea remains a hands-on technologist, continuing to write code and engage deeply with technology.
Remy Dewolf
Staff Software Engineer Manager
Remy leads the DevX team at Rippling. His team has pioneered some of the most advanced developer tools in support of Rippling’s mission to build a comprehensive platform integrating HR, IT, and finance solutions.
Under his guidance, the team has developed a highly efficient Continuous Integration (CI) system capable of managing hundreds of daily merges for a large Python monorepo. Additionally, the DevX team drives the developer experience, overseeing the complete development environment. This includes tools for coding, testing, debugging, leveraging AI assistants, building, linting, type checking, and database management, supporting both local and remote workflows.
Shesh Patel
Engineering Manager II
Shesh Patel is a dynamic leader in the tech industry. He currently serves as Engineering Manager II at Uber in San Francisco.
With over ten years of professional experience in software development, Shesh is known for his adept leadership skills and commitment to innovation. In his primary role at Uber, Shesh leads multiple software engineering teams in the Developer Platform Department, overseeing strategic initiatives and ensuring the delivery of cutting-edge solutions in the Continuous Integration vertical.
Before Uber, he worked for The New York Times as an engineering leader in the CI/CD space for multiple years. Shesh Patel holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Mathematics from SUNY Buffalo. When not immersed in technology and investments, Shesh finds solace in his home bar, honing his mixologist skills.
Charity Majors
Co-founder and CTO
Charity Majors is the co-founder and CTO of honeycomb.io. She pioneered the concept of modern Observability, drawing on her years of experience building and managing massive distributed systems at Parse (acquired by Facebook), Facebook, and Linden Lab building Second Life.
She is the co-author of Observability Engineering and Database Reliability Engineering (O'Reilly). She loves free speech, free software and single malt scotch.
This event is sold out.
Register for our newsletter for upcoming events.