Buildkite Meetup 2024
Co-hosted with AWS

Reimagining Software Delivery:
The Future of GenAI and DevOps with AWS and Buildkite

Join us for an exclusive fireside chat and happy hour where we delve into how software delivery is transforming to support // AI-assisted coding in the Generative AI era.

AI-assisted coding can enable faster, more efficient software development – allowing engineers to focus on innovation.

However, traditional software delivery systems can’t scale to support the additional load. Discover how leading companies are tackling this challenge and achieving breakthroughs in software delivery at scale.

This event will provide insights into emerging trends, real-world use cases, and practical strategies to harness the power of GenAI, ensuring your teams stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape.

Oct
10

Buildkite + AWS Meetup 2024

10 October 2024

5:00pm - 8:00pm

AWS Office

525 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Room SFO28

Food and beverage will be served

Speakers

Matt Walker Photo

Matt Walker

Director of Solution Architects

Company Logo

When it comes to professional skills, Matt has the uncanny ability to translate customer technical requirements towards larger business goals and the value a platform provides.
Andrea Friio Photo

Andrea Friio

Principal Partners Solution Architect

Company Logo

Andrea Friio has many years of expertise in AI/ML, Generative AI, and Cloud Computing. Currently serving as the Principal Partners Solution Architect at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Andrea is committed to driving the adoption of AWS AI/ML services, including Generative AI.
Remy Dewolf Photo

Remy Dewolf

Staff Software Engineer Manager

Company Logo

Remy leads the DevX team at Rippling. His team has pioneered some of the most advanced developer tools in support of Rippling’s mission to build a comprehensive platform integrating HR, IT, and finance solutions.
Shesh Patel Photo

Shesh Patel

Engineering Manager II

Company Logo

Shesh Patel is a dynamic leader in the tech industry. He currently serves as Engineering Manager II at Uber in San Francisco.
Charity Majors Photo

Charity Majors

Co-founder and CTO

Company Logo

Charity Majors is the co-founder and CTO of honeycomb.io. She pioneered the concept of modern Observability, drawing on her years of experience building and managing massive distributed systems at Parse (acquired by Facebook), Facebook, and Linden Lab building Second Life.

This event is sold out.
Register for our newsletter for upcoming events.