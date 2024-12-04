The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas Booth #976
December 2—5, 2024

Meet the Buildkite team at AWS re:Invent

Buildkite is back at AWS re:Invent and we’re excited to meet you in person. Join us at our booth, book a demo, or come along to our happy hour event.

Meet the team

Buildkite Booth
#976

Stop by our booth at this AWS re:Invent and meet members of our product, engineering and sales teams.

We're opening up time to sit down one-on-one and meet with you, learn about your DevTools journey, help solve problems you are having and discuss the future of our industry.

Or if you'd rather rock up with spicy questions, banter and get into a heated discussion about programming languages we're up for that too.

We’ll also be giving away some exclusive Buildkite swag as we're secretly vying for the best swag at the event.

Join us for happy hour

We’re teaming up with our friends at Floorplan Honeycomb , Floorplan Oso , Floorplan Pulumi and Floorplan ObserveIQ to bring you back to the roaring ‘20s.

Join us at 1923 Prohibition Bar, a speakeasy style venue where we’ll be serving up craft cocktails and gourmet bites.

Dec
4

Buildkite & Friends Happy Hour

4 December 2024

8:00pm - 11:00pm

1923 Prohibition Bar, The Venetian

3377 Las Vegas Blvd S 2510 M, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA

Buildkite & Friends Happy Hour