AWS Summit Sydney
10-11 April, 2024
Sydney, NSW

Buildkite at AWS Summit Sydney

Join Buildkite at AWS Summit Sydney! Learn how we enable accelerating software delivery for global leaders such as Canva, Anthropic, Slack, Block, Pinterest, Retool, Instacart, Doordash, Airbnb, Wesfarmers, NIB, and more. Meet with technical experts and talk about the future of build automation, testing and package management integrated through AWS offerings.

Come listen to our fireside chat with Rippling and Safetyculture on Builders Day

Patterns for high performance software delivery

Builders Day — Stage 2
10 April, 13:40-14:10

In this talk AWS will bring together AWS Partner Buildkite with Rippling & Safetyculture to discuss how to drive improvements across security, cost controls, velocity, scale and team culture through processes, teams & tooling. This chat will unpack empowering innovation in software delivery, impacting culture and preparing for trends such as the avalanche of code GenAI will drive across the industry.

Dave Coombes

Director of Solution Architecture, ISV and DNB ANZ

Keith Pitt

Founder and CEO

Joseph Taw

Manager, Infrastructure Engineering

Roman Soroka

Staff Software Engineer

Come visit our booth, next to the Operational Excellence area, and meet with our technical expert team to talk about the future of software release and delivery

Keep the discussions going

AWS Summit Sundowner Sydney

W Hotel Rooftop Sydney
10 April, 18:00

Our good friends at Lacework are throwing an AWS Summit Sydney Sundowner party and we'd love to have you there!

Enjoy cocktails, food and music in one of Sydney’s most sought out venues with an unbeatable view of Darling Harbour.

