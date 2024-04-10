Join Buildkite at AWS Summit Sydney! Learn how we enable accelerating software delivery for global leaders such as Canva, Anthropic, Slack, Block, Pinterest, Retool, Instacart, Doordash, Airbnb, Wesfarmers, NIB, and more. Meet with technical experts and talk about the future of build automation, testing and package management integrated through AWS offerings.
Come listen to our fireside chat with Rippling and Safetyculture on Builders Day
In this talk AWS will bring together AWS Partner Buildkite with Rippling & Safetyculture to discuss how to drive improvements across security, cost controls, velocity, scale and team culture through processes, teams & tooling. This chat will unpack empowering innovation in software delivery, impacting culture and preparing for trends such as the avalanche of code GenAI will drive across the industry.
Dave Coombes
Director of Solution Architecture, ISV and DNB ANZ
Keith Pitt
Founder and CEO
Joseph Taw
Manager, Infrastructure Engineering
Roman Soroka
Staff Software Engineer
Keep the discussions going
Our good friends at Lacework are throwing an AWS Summit Sydney Sundowner party and we'd love to have you there!
Enjoy cocktails, food and music in one of Sydney’s most sought out venues with an unbeatable view of Darling Harbour.
Spaces are strictly limited and by invite only - reserve your space now to avoid disappointment.
We look forward to seeing you there!Register now