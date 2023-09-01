Disclaimer of Warranty

Except as expressly set forth in this section 6 (Warranties), Buildkite makes no other representations or warranties, whether, express, implied, or statutory, including without limitation regarding the Buildkite Solution, the Documentation, the Buildkite Technology, the Support Services, or otherwise with respect to the subject matter of this Agreement and expressly disclaims the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title, and non infringement of third party rights as well as any warranty arising from course of dealing or usage of trade.

Buildkite shall not be responsible for ensuring and does not represent or warrant that: (i) the Buildkite Solution will meet Customer's business requirements; (ii) the Buildkite Solution will be error-free or uninterrupted or that the results obtained from its use will be accurate or reliable or that the Buildkite Solution will interoperate with Third Party Services or non-Buildkite supplied hardware, software or other materials; or (iii) all deficiencies in the Buildkite Solution can be found or corrected. Further, Buildkite will not be responsible for: (a) any warranty breaches caused by acts within the control of Customer or any User or interoperability of Third Party Services or specific Customer infrastructure or software with the Buildkite Solution; (b) the inability of Customer to access or interact with any other service provider (including any provider of Third Party Services) through the internet, other networks or users that comprise the internet or the informational or computing resources available through the internet.

SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS ON DURATION OR THE EXCLUSION OF AN IMPLIED WARRANTY, SO THE LIMITATIONS HEREIN MAY NOT APPLY.