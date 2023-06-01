Buildkite is the sweet spot of CI/CD tooling. A scalable orchestration system, dynamic pipelines, customizable runners, and a great local development experience. It’s the power tool teams need to deliver changes safely and at a high rate of speed.

My team knows how much slow test suites hurt productivity from our previous companies. As PlanetScale has grown, our testing needs have exponentially increased. The larger our data handling becomes, the more risk is involved. Buildkite has provided us with reliability at a huge parallel scale. We need a CI solution that enables us to do more with less, continually deploying safely at ever-increasing speeds, and Buildkite stands apart across every level.