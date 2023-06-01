A brand-new Buildkite product, bringing innovation to Package Management. Making it easy to securely deploy your artifacts in production with end-to-end supply chain integrity. Coming soon.
Top players in all industries—from deep tech to ecommerce—use Buildkite to quickly and confidently ship quality code.
Buildkite is the sweet spot of CI/CD tooling. A scalable orchestration system, dynamic pipelines, customizable runners, and a great local development experience. It’s the power tool teams need to deliver changes safely and at a high rate of speed.
Adam Jacob@adamhjk
CEO, System Initiative and Co-Founder, Chef Software
My team knows how much slow test suites hurt productivity from our previous companies. As PlanetScale has grown, our testing needs have exponentially increased. The larger our data handling becomes, the more risk is involved. Buildkite has provided us with reliability at a huge parallel scale. We need a CI solution that enables us to do more with less, continually deploying safely at ever-increasing speeds, and Buildkite stands apart across every level.
Sam Lambert@isamlambert
CEO, PlanetScale
We never see your secrets or source code—by design. Install agents on your infrastructure and run your builds through our user-friendly UI.
Pipelines can even be built with code for just-in-time CI. Buildkite runs on any OS, unlocking full control of your DevOps workflow.
Spin up tens-of-thousands of agents to cut build times. Manage costs with auto-scaling to only pay for compute when needed.
Our friendly support team are here to help you get the most out of Buildkite, and thrive on unblocking engineering teams.
Pipelines can be generated dynamically at runtime, unlocking DevOps workflows impossible with other CI/CD providers.
The behavior of a build can change during execution to fit any number of scenarios.
Many pipelines can be generated from the same tooling, making it simple to scale and maintain large fleets of pipelines.
Bring the languages you know to defining your build process, or configure Pipelines with YAML.
Buildkite’s hybrid model—where we bring our own runners but they provide the scalable orchestration—fits our security and performance needs really well. We brought down the median time it takes to run PR checks from 60mins to 10mins.
Valera Zakharov@valera_zakharov
Senior Staff Engineer, Slack
On a monthly basis we run 40,000,000 minutes of CI builds, executing 500,000,000 to 600,000,000 number of tasks... some run on-prem, some on AWS... Migrating from Jenkins to Buildkite, we optimised the scalability and flexibility of host management.
Yohan Hartanto@yohan
Staff Engineer, Uber
Orchestrate agents to scale up when you need them, dramatically cutting down the time needed to run your test suite.
Our Elastic CI Stack for AWS gives you a private, autoscaling Buildkite Agent cluster in your own AWS account.
Scale up your fleet of agents to dramatically cut down build times only when there’s work to do.
Scale up agents on your own hardware.
Web, mobile, Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, Docker. Buildkite agents run wherever you need them to—even on autonomous cars.
Buildkite integrates seamlessly with other developer tools and platforms you already use.View plugins
