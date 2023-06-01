NewIncoming. Package delivery. Our September Release shares key improvements and announces a brand new Buildkite product

Buildkite Packages

A brand-new Buildkite product, bringing innovation to Package Management. Making it easy to securely deploy your artifacts in production with end-to-end supply chain integrity. Coming soon.

Your favorite company's CI/CD tool

Top players in all industries—from deep tech to ecommerce—use Buildkite to quickly and confidently ship quality code.

Buildkite is the sweet spot of CI/CD tooling. A scalable orchestration system, dynamic pipelines, customizable runners, and a great local development experience. It’s the power tool teams need to deliver changes safely and at a high rate of speed.

Adam Jacob

Adam Jacob@adamhjk

CEO, System Initiative and Co-Founder, Chef Software

My team knows how much slow test suites hurt productivity from our previous companies. As PlanetScale has grown, our testing needs have exponentially increased. The larger our data handling becomes, the more risk is involved. Buildkite has provided us with reliability at a huge parallel scale. We need a CI solution that enables us to do more with less, continually deploying safely at ever-increasing speeds, and Buildkite stands apart across every level.

Sam Lambert

Sam Lambert@isamlambert

CEO, PlanetScale

Security with usability

We never see your secrets or source code—by design. Install agents on your infrastructure and run your builds through our user-friendly UI.

Extensible

Pipelines can even be built with code for just-in-time CI. Buildkite runs on any OS, unlocking full control of your DevOps workflow.

Performant at scale

Spin up tens-of-thousands of agents to cut build times. Manage costs with auto-scaling to only pay for compute when needed.

Premium support

Our friendly support team are here to help you get the most out of Buildkite, and thrive on unblocking engineering teams.

Pipelines:Configure CI as code

Pipelines can be generated dynamically at runtime, unlocking DevOps workflows impossible with other CI/CD providers.

Flexible

The behavior of a build can change during execution to fit any number of scenarios.

Efficient

Many pipelines can be generated from the same tooling, making it simple to scale and maintain large fleets of pipelines.

Write YAML or code

Bring the languages you know to defining your build process, or configure Pipelines with YAML.

Buildkite’s hybrid model—where we bring our own runners but they provide the scalable orchestration—fits our security and performance needs really well. We brought down the median time it takes to run PR checks from 60mins to 10mins.

Valera Zakharov

Valera Zakharov@valera_zakharov

Senior Staff Engineer, Slack

On a monthly basis we run 40,000,000 minutes of CI builds, executing 500,000,000 to 600,000,000 number of tasks... some run on-prem, some on AWS... Migrating from Jenkins to Buildkite, we optimised the scalability and flexibility of host management.

Yohan Hartanto

Yohan Hartanto@yohan

Staff Engineer, Uber

Autoscaling:Process years of builds in a day

Orchestrate agents to scale up when you need them, dramatically cutting down the time needed to run your test suite.

Elastic CI Stack for AWS

Our Elastic CI Stack for AWS gives you a private, autoscaling Buildkite Agent cluster in your own AWS account.

Keep costs under control

Scale up your fleet of agents to dramatically cut down build times only when there’s work to do.

Bring your own compute

Scale up agents on your own hardware.

Runs everywhere:Any language, any environment

Web, mobile, Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, Docker. Buildkite agents run wherever you need them to—even on autonomous cars.

Integrations:Fits your workflow

Buildkite integrates seamlessly with other developer tools and platforms you already use.

Go deeper with real‑time test analysis

Integrate with your test runner to discover in-depth test data. Best of all, it works with any CI platform—no need to migrate.

