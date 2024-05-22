Join Buildkite at AWS Summit Los Angeles! Hear from us with two speaking slots, and learn how we enable accelerating software delivery for global leaders such as Canva, Anthropic, Slack, Block, Pinterest, Retool, Instacart, Doordash, Airbnb, Rippling, Wesfarmers, NIB, and more. Meet with technical experts and talk about the future of build automation, testing and package management integrated through AWS offerings.Register for AWS Summit Los Angeles
Keep the discussions going
We’re hosting an AWS Summit LA happy hour with our good friends at Lacework, and we’d love to see you there!
Enjoy food and music in one of Los Angeles’ most sought out venues, Sol Agave.
Make sure you register to avoid missing out!
Discuss your limitations, workflow problems and tooling integrations with those in the know. Talk about the future of build automation, testing and packagement management integrated through AWS offerings.
Buildkite’s leaders will be available for 1:1 meetings in room M8, please outline your preferred time below and we will be in touch to organise a confirmation soon.
Come listen to our fireside chat
In this talk AWS will bring together AWS Partner Buildkite with Doordash and Tinder to discuss how to drive improvements across security, cost controls, velocity, scale and team culture through processes, teams & tooling. This chat will unpack empowering innovation in software delivery, impacting culture and preparing for trends such as the avalanche of code GenAI will drive across the industry.
Keith Pitt
Founder and CEO
Jamil Seaidoun
Staff Engineer, DoorDash
Wei (Aaron) He
Senior Engineering Manager, Tinder
Come listen to our technical deep dive with Rippling
Running your CI pipelines on Spot Instances offers significant savings for CI/CD. But there are speed and developer experience trade-offs if they're not managed appropriately. Learn how Rippling optimizes CI/CD with Buildkite and AWS spot instances, including cost evaluation, managing spot challenges, ensuring fast builds, and maintaining developer experience.
Ken Thompson
VP, Product
Remy de Wolf
Staff Software Engineer