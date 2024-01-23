Join us with Maxwell Elliott and Connor Wybranowski from Tinder iOS platform team as they share how their small team of 5 transformed CI/CD bottlenecks affecting 40+ engineers across the organization.

Facing 40-60 minute CI builds on a 1.5 million line codebase with 300+ targets, Tinder's team developed Bazel-diff, an open source tool that uses Merkle tree cryptographic summation to provide 100% accurate target diffing between Git revisions. The staggering results: Tinder saves over 4 years of compute time annually in their P90 case and 17 years in their P100 case.

Combined with Buildkite's dynamic pipelines, preliminary data shows potential 93% time savings in P100 scenarios, a 54% improvement over Bazel-diff alone. This allows them to decompose monolithic build processes into distributed, optimized pipelines that scale horizontally.

In this technical discussion, we’ll cover:

How Bazel-diff's Merkle tree architecture enables precise target selection at scale

Why they built it as an open source project and how the community contributed

The technical synergies and benefits of integrating Bazel-diff with Buildkite's dynamic pipelines

How they moved from monolithic builds to distributed shards for better resource utilization

Why this approach matters for AI-driven development workflows

Practical implementation advice for teams adopting this combination

Discover how Tinder transformed their CI/CD pipeline from frustration into a competitive advantage and how your team can implement similar improvements.