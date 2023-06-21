  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Webinars
  4. /
  5. How Culture Amp uses DevOps techniques for reproducible machine learning

How Culture Amp uses DevOps techniques for reproducible machine learning

Learn how Culture Amp adapts conventional CI/CD to the complexities of machine learning.

Watch the webinar

Register to watch the webinar

Andy Mackinlay from Culture Amp presenting a webinar on how CultureAmp uses DevOps techniques for reproducible ML
Recorded on
February 1, 2024
Length
29 minutes

In this webinar (originally presented at Buildkite's Unblock conference), Andy covers what machine learning is and the complexities that require special treatment in CI/CD pipelines. In particular, Andy talks about:

  • Using natural language processing (NLP) models to analyze employee survey responses.
  • Differences to conventional pipelines due to the scale of data and number of parameters.
  • Tracking the code version and parameters that produce a model.
  • Integrating with third-party tools like AWS Batch, Athena, and SageMaker with Buildkite's API.
  • Including human inspection before making deployment decisions.

Register to hear all the details.

Related webinars

Building containers on Kubernetes: How to get unstuck

40 minutes

Building containers on Kubernetes: How to get unstuck

Learn about developer-friendly practices, choosing the right tools, and security implications to consider when building containers within containers.

Headshot of Peter BuckleyHeadshot of James McShane

Peter Buckley and James McShane
Buildkite presenter Mike Morgan hosting a webinar to demo best practices for CI/CD

40 minutes

CI/CD Best Practices: What we've learned from over 1,000 customers

Learn about running secure CI/CD at scale, including types of CI/CD, security considerations, and Buildkite's approach to CI/CD security.

Headshot of Daniel RingHeadshot of Mike Morgan

Daniel Ring and Mike Morgan
Buildkite presenter Mike Morgan hosting a webinar to demo best practices for secure CI/CD at scale

40 minutes

Secure CI/CD at Scale

Learn about running secure CI/CD at scale, including types of CI/CD, security considerations, and Buildkite's approach to CI/CD security.

Headshot of Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service