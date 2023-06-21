Watch the webinar
- February 1, 2024
- 29 minutes
In this webinar (originally presented at Buildkite's Unblock conference), Andy covers what machine learning is and the complexities that require special treatment in CI/CD pipelines. In particular, Andy talks about:
- Using natural language processing (NLP) models to analyze employee survey responses.
- Differences to conventional pipelines due to the scale of data and number of parameters.
- Tracking the code version and parameters that produce a model.
- Integrating with third-party tools like AWS Batch, Athena, and SageMaker with Buildkite's API.
- Including human inspection before making deployment decisions.
