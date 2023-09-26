  1. Resources
Secure CI/CD at Scale

Learn about running secure CI/CD at scale, including types of CI/CD, security considerations, and Buildkite's approach to CI/CD security.

Buildkite presenter Mike Morgan hosting a webinar to demo best practices for secure CI/CD at scale
Recorded on
June 21, 2023
Length
40 minutes

Are you itching to decommission that old Jenkins server, but your security team is hesitant about using a SaaS service for CI/CD?

Are you currently trusting a SaaS CI/CD platform to handle your source code and secrets responsibly, but you would prefer not to?

Join Mike Morgan, Solutions Architect at Buildkite, to running secure CI/CD workloads in the cloud, and how Buildkite's hybrid, zero-trust model allows you to run builds with unlimited parallelism and concurrency without having to hand over control of your source code, secrets, and other sensitive IP.

