The Buildkite Migration tool converts CI/CD pipeline configurations from other providers to the Buildkite format. It works by parsing your existing configuration files, analyzing their structure, and generating equivalent Buildkite pipeline YAML.

How It Works

The tool securely sends your pipeline code to an API for conversion, supporting multiple vendors like GitHub, Bitbucket, CircleCI, and Jenkins.

Use of this service is subject to Buildkite's Terms of Service.