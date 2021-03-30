For teams needing detailed observability in their CI/CD pipelines, we've recently released support for configuring Datadog as a tracing backend on the Buildkite agent to help monitor build and job metrics 🕵🏻

Huge thanks to our open source collaborators 💚

To get started, install the Datadog Agent on your Buildkite Agent machine(s) and configure the following environment variable: BUILDKITE_TRACING_BACKEND="datadog"

For more details, check out the agent configuration docs.