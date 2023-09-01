Extend your pipelines with Buildkite Plugins
Trigger pipelines on changes in watched folders.
★ 192 · Updated · v2.5.9
Run any CI step in isolated Docker containers using Docker Compose.
★ 155 · Updated · v4.14.0
Runs your build steps in Docker containers.
★ 100 · Updated · v5.8.0
Dynamically generate Buildkite pipelines based on project changes.
★ 87 · Updated · v0.10.3
Collates test results as a buildkite annotation.
★ 65 · Updated · v1.11.0
Tarball, Rsync & S3 Cache Kit for Buildkite. Supports Linux, macOS and Windows.
★ 61 · Updated · v2.4.14
Cache Docker images in Amazon ECR.
★ 55 · Updated · v2.1.0
Runs your build step as a kubernetes job.
★ 49 · Updated · v1.3.1
Read secrets from AWS Secrets Manager.
★ 45 · Updated · v2.3.1
Upload and download artifacts.
★ 32 · Updated · v1.9.2
Annotates your build using JUnit XML reports.
★ 31 · Updated · v2.4.1
Login to ECR in your build steps.
★ 25 · Updated · v2.7.0
Persist cache in between build steps.
★ 25 · Updated · v0.6.0
Checks out the GitHub PR merge ref rather than the branch HEAD.
★ 24 · Updated · v1.1.2
Expose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.
★ 22 · Updated · v2.0.0
A Buildkite plugin to commit and push the results of a command to a git repository.
★ 20 · Updated · v0.3.0
Run commands as buildkite hooks on a per-step basis.
★ 20 · Updated · v0.4.1
Deploy to ECS.
★ 19 · Updated · v2.1.0
Login to Docker registries in your build steps.
★ 17 · Updated · v2.1.0
A library of commonly used commands for your CI builds.
★ 17 · Updated · 2.18.2
Conditionally run steps based on git diff files.
★ 16 · Updated · v1.1.2
Detects clown emojis in your codebase.
★ 15 · Updated · v2.0.0
Run shellcheck over your shell scripts.
★ 14 · Updated · v1.3.0
Runs your build steps in Anka virtual machines.
★ 13 · Updated
A Buildkite plugin that opens Github pull requests.
★ 12 · Updated
Build, tag, and push Docker images to Amazon ECR.
★ 12 · Updated · v2.5.0
Checks out a perforce repository instead of git.
★ 10 · Updated · v4.6.0
Dynamically generates monorepo pipelines from multiple subprojects.
★ 10 · Updated · v5.0.12
All the things you need during a Buildkite checkout.
★ 10 · Updated · v4.4.1
Skips the default Buildkite and optionally changes to a specified directory.
★ 9 · Updated
Plugin to manage your secrets.
★ 9 · Updated · v1.3.2
Uploads your JSON or JUnit files to Buildkite Test Analytics.
★ 9 · Updated · v1.10.0
Deploys your application to Cloud Foundry.
★ 8 · Updated · v0.9.2
Restore and Save directories using a cache key.
★ 8 · Updated
Run sonar-scanner.
★ 8 · Updated · v0.1.1
This Buildkite plugin can be used to deploy tables/views schemas to BigQuery.
★ 8 · Updated · v1.2.0
Building golang binaries against different versions of golang.
★ 8 · Updated · v1.4.0
Assume an AWS IAM role using a Buildkite OIDC token.
★ 8 · Updated · v1.0.0
Create and manage an Amazon ECR repository.
★ 7 · Updated · v1.5.0
A Buildkite plugin syncs files to the AWS Simple Storage Service (S3).
★ 7 · Updated · v0.5.0
Read secrets from Google Cloud Secret Manager.
★ 7 · Updated · v1.1.1
Runs Open Policy Agent against Terraform plans.
★ 6 · Updated · v1.0.8
Run docker containers that can be used by your build steps as services.
★ 6 · Updated · v0.3.0
Deploy Lambda Code.
★ 6 · Updated · v1.1.1
Runs Terraform in your pipeline.
★ 6 · Updated · v1.2.28
Assumes an IAM Role before running the build command.
★ 6 · Updated · v0.2.0
Reads your git repo from an S3 cache.
★ 6 · Updated · 1.1.4
An example plugin for adding your own library of commands to expose to build jobs.
★ 6 · Updated · v1.0.1
A plugin to lint your Buildkite plugins.
★ 6 · Updated · v3.2.0
Provides a way for working with Windows Docker containers from a Linux Host. Designed to work with the Elastic CI stack.
★ 5 · Updated · v0.0.5
Send a deployment complete event to datadog.
★ 5 · Updated · v0.0.5
Collects detailed stats on build times and outcomes and sends to datadog.
★ 5 · Updated
Export secrets from Hashicorp Vault (Key/Value Secret Engine) as environment variables.
★ 5 · Updated · v0.9.5
A Buildkite plugin that runs bundle update.
★ 5 · Updated · v0.11.0
A Buildkite plugin that stops the build if metadata is set to a given value.
★ 5 · Updated
Fetches a branch from a github repository.
★ 5 · Updated · v0.21
A Buildkite plugin to report coverage with the Code Climate test reporter.
★ 5 · Updated · v2.4
Runs the codecov bash reporter over your code.
★ 5 · Updated · v3.1.0
Stop digging through logs and view test results without leaving GitHub.
★ 5 · Updated
Checkout your code into the correct GOPATH, for running Go commands directly on an agent machine.
★ 5 · Updated · v2.0.0
Run a command in a specific golang docker container.
★ 5 · Updated
Uploads your JUnit files to Aviator.
★ 5 · Updated · v1.0.0
Upload and download artifacts.
★ 4 · Updated · v1.2.0
Read metadata values and place into environment.
★ 4 · Updated · v1.0.0
Apply code signatures and sign MacOS binaries.
★ 4 · Updated · v0.1.3
Creates Datadog events.
★ 4 · Updated · v0.2.0
Deploys prebuilt container images to Heroku.
★ 4 · Updated · v1.3.0
Kicks off a Harness pipeline from buildkite.
★ 4 · Updated · v1.0.0
A Buildkite plugin that triggers a Github workflow.
★ 4 · Updated
This buildkite plugin can be used to deploy code to Cloud Functions.
★ 4 · Updated · v0.1.2
Set-up Julia for use in your pipeline.
★ 4 · Updated · v1.9.0
Overrides the git clean flags for a job.
★ 4 · Updated · v1.0.0
Save / restore cache to / from AWS S3 bucket.
★ 4 · Updated · v2.3.0
Changes an existing builds assigned user.
★ 3 · Updated
Gather AWS Cloudformation output and export them as env vars.
★ 3 · Updated · v2.1.0
Skips git clone before running command.
★ 3 · Updated
Runs sauce-connect for a given step.
★ 3 · Updated · v3.2.3
A Buildkite plugin to tag the current git repository with a specific value.
★ 3 · Updated · v1.0.7
Sets git-clone and git-fetch flags to perform a shallow clone.
★ 3 · Updated
Execute commands on remote servers.
★ 3 · Updated · v0.9.6
Cache git repo in S3 for faster checkouts.
★ 3 · Updated
Expose secrets to your build steps that are stored in AWS SSM parameter store.
★ 3 · Updated · v0.9.3
Read secrets from 1Password.
★ 3 · Updated · v2.3.0
Notify Slack with a summary of the Junit build.
★ 3 · Updated · v1.0.2
Run scripts as hooks.
★ 2 · Updated
Load secrets using Summon from AWS S3, SSM Parameter Store, and elsewhere.
★ 2 · Updated · v0.1.0
Build images using kaniko over a socket.
★ 2 · Updated
Inject SSM Parameters as environment variables into your build step.
★ 2 · Updated · v1.0.0
Runs build steps after success or failures of other jobs.
★ 2 · Updated
Annotates the build with the contents of a file.
★ 2 · Updated · v1.0.0
Sparse Checkout of a Github repository.
★ 2 · Updated · v1.1.14
Retrieve the labels attached to a PR build and expose them via env vars or meta-data.
★ 2 · Updated
SLSA provenance generator for your build artifacts.
★ 2 · Updated · v1.1.16
Annotates the build with a docker image size.
★ 2 · Updated
Download Buildkite configuration files from an external repository.
★ 2 · Updated · v1.3
Exceptional functionality.
★ 2 · Updated · v1.0.0
Step up Dhall on Buildkite.
★ 2 · Updated · 1.0
Reports the build status back to gitlab.
★ 2 · Updated · v1.1.0
Retrieves vulnerability scan results from ECR, creating a report as an annotation on the build. Will fail the step if vulnerabilities exist (though this is configurable). .
★ 2 · Updated · v1.3.0
Runs your build with buildtools.
★ 2 · Updated
Deploys code via Capistrano.
★ 2 · Updated · v1.0.0
Buildkite Plugin to push build information to Octopus Deploy.
★ 2 · Updated · v0.1.1
Sets secrets from Doppler as environment variables.
★ 2 · Updated · v1.1.0
Downloads URLs to a local directory.
★ 1 · Updated
Changes the working directory before running command.
★ 1 · Updated
Fetch SSH private keys from AWS Systems Manager Parameter Store and load them into a one-shot SSH Agent.
★ 1 · Updated
Simple git clone of an extra repository.
★ 1 · Updated
Expand properties with values.
★ 1 · Updated · v1.0.7
validate buildkite pipelines.
★ 1 · Updated
If any jobs or triggered builds fail, cancel the parent build immediately.
★ 1 · Updated · v1.1.0
Skips checkout for a step.
★ 1 · Updated · v1.0.0
A Buildkite plugin to check JSON files and syntax errors.
★ 1 · Updated · v1.0.0
Installs terraform provider plugins from github releases.
★ 1 · Updated · v1.0.2
Creates a Clubhouse task with a branch specific buildkite status badge.
★ 1 · Updated · v0.0.6
Overwrites the command hook so that it can be skipped.
★ 1 · Updated
🐳 🏦 Cache/Restore the contents of docker volumes.
★ 1 · Updated
Upload an application (apk or ipa) to Kobiton App Repo.
★ 1 · Updated · v1.0.0
A Buildkite Plugin to (synchronously) execute an automated test script on Kobiton service.
★ 1 · Updated · v1.0.0
Tag commits with release tag when deploying.
★ 1 · Updated · v1.1.1
Use asdf .tool-versions to manage your pipeline's tools.
★ 1 · Updated · v1.2.2
Buildkite Plugin to create a release in Octopus Deploy.
★ 1 · Updated · v0.1.1
Buildkite Plugin to run a runbook in Octopus Deploy.
★ 1 · Updated · v0.1.1
Checkout GitHub merge sha before running command, only active in GitHub Pull Request builds.
★ 1 · Updated
Automatically run plugin tests (using bats).
★ 1 · Updated · v1.1.0
Instantiates and tests a Julia project.
★ 1 · Updated · v1.7
Allows steps to be injected into the pipeline based on a common template.
★ 1 · Updated · v1.2.0
Runs the smoke test on Debian packages.
Updated
Publishes Debian packages with Aptly.
Updated
Login to Azure Container Registry (ACR) using `az acr login`.
Updated
Login to Azure CLI using `az login`.
Updated
Use rsync to download files before steps, and upload files afterwards.
Updated · v0.1
Ensure a Buildkite step has a clean Kind cluster to run in.
Updated · v0.1.0
Extracts the filesystem from a Docker image.
Updated · v0.2.0
Easily create Calibre site snapshots from deploy pipelines.
Updated · v1.0.0
Upload Sourcemaps to Sentry.
Updated · v1.3.0
Runs your build steps in podman containers.
Updated
A Buildkite plugin to add a marker to your Honeycomb dataset.
Updated · v1.0.5
Pushes build artifacts to a remote Git repository.
Updated · v0.3.1
Run Cider to submit your apps to the Apple App Store.
Updated · v0.1.0
Checks spelling of specified files within a repo.
Updated
A Buildkite plugin to check Markdown files and flag style issues.
Updated · v1.0.0
Test Buildkite plugin.
Updated
validate openapi spec files.
Updated
Reports deployments to Rollbar.
Updated · v1.0.0
Step up Hub on Buildkite.
Updated · 1.0
Register deployment to your Outpost.
Updated
Create and teardown kind cluster per step.
Updated · v0.7
Check spelling in specified file.
Updated · v2.2
Install and manage multiple versions of nodejs by leveraging the N tool.
Updated
Run sysinternals handle.exe to terminate processes that have files open.
Updated · v5.0
Annotates the build with a file count.
Updated · v1.0.0
Maven package builder and loading using terraform.
Updated · v1.3
All the things you need during a Buildkite checkout.
Updated · v1.0.0
A Buildkite plugin that invalidates AWS Cloudfront caches.
Updated
A Buildkite plugin to check YAML files and syntax errors.
Updated · v1.0.0
If the build is a pull request, check out the merge commit.
Updated
Sets git-clone and git-fetch flags.
Updated · v0.0.1
Blocks 3rd-party pull requests based on user and files changed.
Updated · v0.1.0-alpha
A Buildkite plugin to commit and push the results of a command to a git repository.
Updated
Vault plugin to expose secrets as environment variables in BK pipelines.
Updated · v0.2.1
Annotates the build with a file count.
Updated
Updates a ECS service.
Updated · v1.0.4
Tag docker images in AWS ECR.
Updated
Sets Defaults for AWS, allows git check from Secrets Manager.
Updated · v0.1.4
Merges you deprecation log into one.
Updated
Step up Dhall Secret on Buildkite.
Updated · v0.5.50
Rollback the last successfull release.
Updated · v0.0.1
Checks out a PlasticSCM repository instead of a git repository.
Updated
Process and submit coverage information from Julia.
Updated · v1.3
Creates a Docker manifest image, given a target image name and a set of source image names.
Updated · v2.0.0-delta
Installs required global NPM package.
Updated · 1.1.0
Authenticate to Vault with OIDC tokens.
Updated
Creates GitHub deployment before/after a Buildkite step is executed.
Updated
Grant pipelines access to Google Cloud resources using Workload Identity Federation.
Updated · v1.1.0
Generate temporary AWS IAM credentials from Hashicorp Vault AWS secrets backend.
Updated
💬Post a comment to an Issue or PR on GitHub.
Updated
Persist cache between job executions on Namespace Cloud.
Updated · v0.1
Creates multi-arch DynamoDB images with the specified schema and deploys them to ECR.
Updated · v1.3.0
Starts LambdaTest Tunnel for a given build.
Updated
