Extend your pipelines with Buildkite Plugins

Docker Compose Run any CI step in isolated Docker containers using Docker Compose. docker

docker-compose github.com/buildkite-plugins/docker-compose-buildkite-plugin ★ 155 · Updated · v4.14.0

Docker Runs your build steps in Docker containers. docker github.com/buildkite-plugins/docker-buildkite-plugin ★ 100 · Updated · v5.8.0

Buildpipe Dynamically generate Buildkite pipelines based on project changes. cicd

monorepo github.com/jwplayer/buildpipe-buildkite-plugin ★ 87 · Updated · v0.10.3

Test Summary Collates test results as a buildkite annotation. junit

ruby

tap github.com/bugcrowd/test-summary-buildkite-plugin ★ 65 · Updated · v1.11.0

Cache Tarball, Rsync & S3 Cache Kit for Buildkite. Supports Linux, macOS and Windows. cache

checksum

linux

macos

restore

rsync

s3

tarball

windows github.com/nienbo/cache-buildkite-plugin ★ 61 · Updated · v2.4.14

k8s Runs your build step as a kubernetes job. ci

hacktoberfest

jsonnet

k8s

kubernetes github.com/embarkstudios/k8s-buildkite-plugin ★ 49 · Updated · v1.3.1

Junit Annotate Annotates your build using JUnit XML reports. annotation

junit

tests github.com/buildkite-plugins/junit-annotate-buildkite-plugin ★ 31 · Updated · v2.4.1

ECR Login to ECR in your build steps. authentication

aws

aws-ecr

ecr github.com/buildkite-plugins/ecr-buildkite-plugin ★ 25 · Updated · v2.7.0

Cache Persist cache in between build steps. caching github.com/buildkite-plugins/cache-buildkite-plugin ★ 25 · Updated · v0.6.0

Vault Secrets Expose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs. vault github.com/buildkite-plugins/vault-secrets-buildkite-plugin ★ 22 · Updated · v2.0.0

Git Commit A Buildkite plugin to commit and push the results of a command to a git repository. github.com/thedyrt/git-commit-buildkite-plugin ★ 20 · Updated · v0.3.0

Metahook Run commands as buildkite hooks on a per-step basis. engineering-velocity github.com/improbable-eng/metahook-buildkite-plugin ★ 20 · Updated · v0.4.1

CI Toolkit A library of commonly used commands for your CI builds. github.com/automattic/a8c-ci-toolkit-buildkite-plugin ★ 17 · Updated · 2.18.2

Shellcheck Run shellcheck over your shell scripts. shellcheck github.com/buildkite-plugins/shellcheck-buildkite-plugin ★ 14 · Updated · v1.3.0

Anka Runs your build steps in Anka virtual machines. anka github.com/chef/anka-buildkite-plugin ★ 13 · Updated

Github Pull Request A Buildkite plugin that opens Github pull requests. github github.com/envato/github-pull-request-buildkite-plugin ★ 12 · Updated

Perforce Checks out a perforce repository instead of git. engineering-velocity github.com/improbable-eng/perforce-buildkite-plugin ★ 10 · Updated · v4.6.0

Monofo Dynamically generates monorepo pipelines from multiple subprojects. monorepo

pipeline-generator github.com/vital-software/monofo-buildkite-plugin ★ 10 · Updated · v5.0.12

Smooth Checkout All the things you need during a Buildkite checkout. checkout

ci

git github.com/hasura/smooth-checkout-buildkite-plugin ★ 10 · Updated · v4.4.1

Skip Checkout Skips the default Buildkite and optionally changes to a specified directory. github.com/thedyrt/skip-checkout-buildkite-plugin ★ 9 · Updated

Test Collector Uploads your JSON or JUnit files to Buildkite Test Analytics. analytics

data

json

junit

test github.com/buildkite-plugins/test-collector-buildkite-plugin ★ 9 · Updated · v1.10.0

Cache Restore and Save directories using a cache key. github.com/danthorpe/cache-buildkite-plugin ★ 8 · Updated

BigQuery Buildkite Plugin This Buildkite plugin can be used to deploy tables/views schemas to BigQuery. bigquery

gbq

google

google-bigquery

google-cloud-platform

hacktoberfest github.com/wayfair-incubator/bigquery-buildkite-plugin ★ 8 · Updated · v1.2.0

Terraform-OPA Runs Open Policy Agent against Terraform plans. docker

opa

openpolicyagent

terraform github.com/echoboomer/terraform-opa-buildkite-plugin ★ 6 · Updated · v1.0.8

Docker Service Run docker containers that can be used by your build steps as services. engineering-velocity github.com/improbable-eng/docker-service-buildkite-plugin ★ 6 · Updated · v0.3.0

Terraform Runs Terraform in your pipeline. docker

terraform github.com/echoboomer/terraform-buildkite-plugin ★ 6 · Updated · v1.2.28

Library Example An example plugin for adding your own library of commands to expose to build jobs. github.com/buildkite-plugins/library-example-buildkite-plugin ★ 6 · Updated · v1.0.1

win-docker Provides a way for working with Windows Docker containers from a Linux Host. Designed to work with the Elastic CI stack. github.com/zsims/win-docker-buildkite-plugin ★ 5 · Updated · v0.0.5

Datadog Stats Collects detailed stats on build times and outcomes and sends to datadog. datadog-metrics

stats github.com/better/datadog-stats-buildkite-plugin ★ 5 · Updated

Stop The Line A Buildkite plugin that stops the build if metadata is set to a given value. github.com/envato/stop-the-line-buildkite-plugin ★ 5 · Updated

Codecov Runs the codecov bash reporter over your code. bash

codecov

codecov-uploader

coverage

docker github.com/joscha/codecov-buildkite-plugin ★ 5 · Updated · v3.1.0

Check Run Reporter Stop digging through logs and view test results without leaving GitHub. checkstyle

ci

code-quality

eslint

github

junit

swiftlint github.com/check-run-reporter/check-run-reporter-buildkite-plugin ★ 5 · Updated

GOPATH Checkout Checkout your code into the correct GOPATH, for running Go commands directly on an agent machine. golang github.com/buildkite-plugins/gopath-checkout-buildkite-plugin ★ 5 · Updated · v2.0.0

Golang Run a command in a specific golang docker container. github.com/buildkite-plugins/golang-buildkite-plugin ★ 5 · Updated

MacOS-Codesigner Apply code signatures and sign MacOS binaries. codesigning

engineering-velocity

macos

notarize github.com/improbable-eng/mac-codesign-buildkite-plugin ★ 4 · Updated · v0.1.3

Github Repository Dispatch A Buildkite plugin that triggers a Github workflow. github-actions

github-repository-dispatch github.com/twonds/github-repository-dispatch-buildkite-plugin ★ 4 · Updated

Julia Set-up Julia for use in your pipeline. julia github.com/juliaci/julia-buildkite-plugin ★ 4 · Updated · v1.9.0

Assume Identity Changes an existing builds assigned user. github.com/mgoodings/assume-identity-buildkite-plugin ★ 3 · Updated

Skip clone Skips git clone before running command. github.com/uber-workflow/run-without-clone-buildkite-plugin ★ 3 · Updated

Git Tag A Buildkite plugin to tag the current git repository with a specific value. github.com/tendnz/git-tag-buildkite-plugin ★ 3 · Updated · v1.0.7

Git shallow clone Sets git-clone and git-fetch flags to perform a shallow clone. git github.com/peakon/git-shallow-clone-buildkite-plugin ★ 3 · Updated

git S3 cache Cache git repo in S3 for faster checkouts. github.com/ennova/git-s3-cache-buildkite-plugin ★ 3 · Updated

AWS SSM Secrets Expose secrets to your build steps that are stored in AWS SSM parameter store. github.com/mikeknox/aws-paramstore-secrets-buildkite-plugin ★ 3 · Updated · v0.9.3

hooks Run scripts as hooks. github.com/spencersharkey/hooks-buildkite-plugin ★ 2 · Updated

Summon Load secrets using Summon from AWS S3, SSM Parameter Store, and elsewhere. summon github.com/angaza/summon-buildkite-plugin ★ 2 · Updated · v0.1.0

kanikoctl Build images using kaniko over a socket. kaniko github.com/keithduncan/kanikoctl-buildkite-plugin ★ 2 · Updated

aws-ssm Inject SSM Parameters as environment variables into your build step. github.com/zacharymctague/aws-ssm-buildkite-plugin ★ 2 · Updated · v1.0.0

Post Runs build steps after success or failures of other jobs. cdco github.com/telefonica/post-buildkite-plugin ★ 2 · Updated

github-pr-labels Retrieve the labels attached to a PR build and expose them via env vars or meta-data. github.com/sv-oss/github-pr-labels-buildkite-plugin ★ 2 · Updated

Docker Size Annotation Annotates the build with a docker image size. github.com/envato/docker-size-annotation-buildkite-plugin ★ 2 · Updated

ECR Scan Results Retrieves vulnerability scan results from ECR, creating a report as an annotation on the build. Will fail the step if vulnerabilities exist (though this is configurable). . github.com/cultureamp/ecr-scan-results-buildkite-plugin ★ 2 · Updated · v1.3.0

Buildtools Runs your build with buildtools. deployment

docker

kubernetes github.com/buildtool/buildtools-buildkite-plugin ★ 2 · Updated

doppler-secrets Sets secrets from Doppler as environment variables. doppler github.com/muhlba91/doppler-secrets-buildkite-plugin ★ 2 · Updated · v1.1.0

Download Downloads URLs to a local directory. github.com/matrix-org/download-buildkite-plugin ★ 1 · Updated

Change Directory Changes the working directory before running command. github.com/thedyrt/change-directory-buildkite-plugin ★ 1 · Updated

SSM SSH Agent Fetch SSH private keys from AWS Systems Manager Parameter Store and load them into a one-shot SSH Agent. aws-ssm

ssh-agent github.com/keithduncan/ssm-ssh-agent-buildkite-plugin ★ 1 · Updated

Git Clone Simple git clone of an extra repository. git github.com/first-aml/git-clone-buildkite-plugin ★ 1 · Updated

Bail early If any jobs or triggered builds fail, cancel the parent build immediately. github.com/uber-workflow/bail-early-buildkite-plugin ★ 1 · Updated · v1.1.0

JSON Lint A Buildkite plugin to check JSON files and syntax errors. json

jsonlint github.com/johnsyweb/jsonlint-buildkite-plugin ★ 1 · Updated · v1.0.0

terraform-provider Installs terraform provider plugins from github releases. provider

terraform github.com/coyainsurance/terraform-provider-buildkite-plugin ★ 1 · Updated · v1.0.2

No Command Overwrites the command hook so that it can be skipped. github.com/envato/no-command-buildkite-plugin ★ 1 · Updated

Docker Cache 🐳 🏦 Cache/Restore the contents of docker volumes. docker

docker-compose github.com/outstand/docker-cache-buildkite-plugin ★ 1 · Updated

Kobiton Execute Test A Buildkite Plugin to (synchronously) execute an automated test script on Kobiton service. integration github.com/kobiton/kobiton-execute-test-buildkite-plugin ★ 1 · Updated · v1.0.0

Asdf Use asdf .tool-versions to manage your pipeline's tools. asdf github.com/byerobot/asdf-buildkite-plugin ★ 1 · Updated · v1.2.2

Checkout GitHub merge sha Checkout GitHub merge sha before running command, only active in GitHub Pull Request builds. github.com/thomaswang-at/checkout-github-merge-sha-buildkite-plugin ★ 1 · Updated

Step Templates Allows steps to be injected into the pipeline based on a common template. github.com/cultureamp/step-templates-buildkite-plugin ★ 1 · Updated · v1.2.0

Smoke Test Runs the smoke test on Debian packages. github.com/opx-infra/smoke-test-buildkite-plugin Updated

Aptly Publish Publishes Debian packages with Aptly. github.com/opx-infra/aptly-publish-buildkite-plugin Updated

Azure ACR Login Login to Azure Container Registry (ACR) using `az acr login`. authentication

azure

azure-acr github.com/cevoaustralia/azure-acr-login-buildkite-plugin Updated

Azure Login Login to Azure CLI using `az login`. authentication

azure github.com/cevoaustralia/azure-login-buildkite-plugin Updated

rsync Use rsync to download files before steps, and upload files afterwards. github.com/uw-ipd/rsync-buildkite-plugin Updated · v0.1

Extract Extracts the filesystem from a Docker image. docker github.com/forumone/extract-buildkite-plugin Updated · v0.2.0

Calibre Easily create Calibre site snapshots from deploy pipelines. calibre github.com/buildkite-plugins/calibre-buildkite-plugin Updated · v1.0.0

podman Runs your build steps in podman containers. hackweek

podman github.com/compono/podman-buildkite-plugin Updated

Honeycomb Marker A Buildkite plugin to add a marker to your Honeycomb dataset. github.com/tendnz/honeymarker-buildkite-plugin Updated · v1.0.5

Cider Run Cider to submit your apps to the Apple App Store. apple

appstoreconnect

cider github.com/cidertool/cider-buildkite-plugin Updated · v0.1.0

Spellcheck Checks spelling of specified files within a repo. github.com/irab/spellcheck Updated

Markdown Lint A Buildkite plugin to check Markdown files and flag style issues. markdown

markdownlint github.com/johnsyweb/markdownlint-buildkite-plugin Updated · v1.0.0

Test Test Buildkite plugin. github.com/natasg/test-buildkite-plugin Updated

Outpost Notify Register deployment to your Outpost. github.com/outpostso/outpost-buildkite-plugin Updated

node-n Install and manage multiple versions of nodejs by leveraging the N tool. github.com/sv-oss/node-n-buildkite-plugin Updated

Taskkill Run sysinternals handle.exe to terminate processes that have files open. engineering-velocity github.com/improbable-eng/taskkill-buildkite-plugin Updated · v5.0

AWS Cloudfront Invalidation A Buildkite plugin that invalidates AWS Cloudfront caches. aws-cloudfront github.com/envato/aws-cloudfront-invalidation-buildkite-plugin Updated

YAML Lint A Buildkite plugin to check YAML files and syntax errors. yaml

yamllint github.com/johnsyweb/yamllint-buildkite-plugin Updated · v1.0.0

Merge Commit If the build is a pull request, check out the merge commit. github.com/juliaci/merge-commit-buildkite-plugin Updated

Git Cherry Pick A Buildkite plugin to commit and push the results of a command to a git repository. github.com/joeffreychaucer/git-cherry-pick-buildkite-plugin Updated

Vault-Secrets Vault plugin to expose secrets as environment variables in BK pipelines. vault github.com/vj396/vault-secrets-buildkite-plugin Updated · v0.2.1

Pipeline Deployment Annotates the build with a file count. github.com/debora-caylent/pipeline-deployment-buildkite-plugin Updated

AWS ECR Tag plugin Tag docker images in AWS ECR. aws

aws-ecr

docker

docker-tag

ecr

tag github.com/peakon/ecr-tag-buildkite-plugin Updated

Deprecations Merger Merges you deprecation log into one. github.com/mateusdeap/deprecations-merger-buildkite-plugin Updated

PlasticSCM Checks out a PlasticSCM repository instead of a git repository. github.com/lightforgegames/plastic-buildkite-plugin Updated

Docker Manifest Creates a Docker manifest image, given a target image name and a set of source image names. github.com/cultureamp/docker-manifest-buildkite-plugin Updated · v2.0.0-delta

Vault OIDC Auth Authenticate to Vault with OIDC tokens. vault github.com/planetscale/vault-oidc-auth-buildkite-plugin Updated

GitHub Deployment API Creates GitHub deployment before/after a Buildkite step is executed. github.com/ailohq/github-deployment-buildkite-plugin Updated

gcp-workload-identity-federation Grant pipelines access to Google Cloud resources using Workload Identity Federation. gcloud

oidc github.com/buildkite-plugins/gcp-workload-identity-federation-buildkite-plugin Updated · v1.1.0

Vault AWS Credentials Generate temporary AWS IAM credentials from Hashicorp Vault AWS secrets backend. aws

aws-iam

vault github.com/planetscale/vault-aws-creds-buildkite-plugin Updated

GitHub Comment 💬Post a comment to an Issue or PR on GitHub. github.com/skyleaworlder/github-comment-buildkite-plugin Updated

DynamoDB Image Publisher Creates multi-arch DynamoDB images with the specified schema and deploys them to ECR. docker

dynamodb

ecr github.com/seek-oss/dynamodb-image-buildkite-plugin Updated · v1.3.0