monebagMonorepo Diff

Trigger pipelines on changes in watched folders.

  • monorepo

github.com/monebag/monorepo-diff-buildkite-plugin

★ 192 · Updated · v2.5.9

buildkite-pluginsDocker Compose

Run any CI step in isolated Docker containers using Docker Compose.

  • docker
  • docker-compose

github.com/buildkite-plugins/docker-compose-buildkite-plugin

★ 155 · Updated · v4.14.0

buildkite-pluginsDocker

Runs your build steps in Docker containers.

  • docker

github.com/buildkite-plugins/docker-buildkite-plugin

★ 100 · Updated · v5.8.0

jwplayerBuildpipe

Dynamically generate Buildkite pipelines based on project changes.

  • cicd
  • monorepo

github.com/jwplayer/buildpipe-buildkite-plugin

★ 87 · Updated · v0.10.3

bugcrowdTest Summary

Collates test results as a buildkite annotation.

  • junit
  • ruby
  • tap

github.com/bugcrowd/test-summary-buildkite-plugin

★ 65 · Updated · v1.11.0

nienboCache

Tarball, Rsync & S3 Cache Kit for Buildkite. Supports Linux, macOS and Windows.

  • cache
  • checksum
  • linux
  • macos
  • restore
  • rsync
  • s3
  • tarball
  • windows

github.com/nienbo/cache-buildkite-plugin

★ 61 · Updated · v2.4.14

seek-ossDocker ECR Cache

Cache Docker images in Amazon ECR.

  • ecr
  • gcr

github.com/seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache-buildkite-plugin

★ 55 · Updated · v2.1.0

embarkstudiosk8s

Runs your build step as a kubernetes job.

  • ci
  • hacktoberfest
  • jsonnet
  • k8s
  • kubernetes

github.com/embarkstudios/k8s-buildkite-plugin

★ 49 · Updated · v1.3.1

seek-ossAWS Secrets Manager

Read secrets from AWS Secrets Manager.

    github.com/seek-oss/aws-sm-buildkite-plugin

    ★ 45 · Updated · v2.3.1

    buildkite-pluginsArtifacts

    Upload and download artifacts.

      github.com/buildkite-plugins/artifacts-buildkite-plugin

      ★ 32 · Updated · v1.9.2

      buildkite-pluginsJunit Annotate

      Annotates your build using JUnit XML reports.

      • annotation
      • junit
      • tests

      github.com/buildkite-plugins/junit-annotate-buildkite-plugin

      ★ 31 · Updated · v2.4.1

      buildkite-pluginsECR

      Login to ECR in your build steps.

      • authentication
      • aws
      • aws-ecr
      • ecr

      github.com/buildkite-plugins/ecr-buildkite-plugin

      ★ 25 · Updated · v2.7.0

      buildkite-pluginsCache

      Persist cache in between build steps.

      • caching

      github.com/buildkite-plugins/cache-buildkite-plugin

      ★ 25 · Updated · v0.6.0

      seek-ossGitHub Merged Pull Request

      Checks out the GitHub PR merge ref rather than the branch HEAD.

        github.com/seek-oss/github-merged-pr-buildkite-plugin

        ★ 24 · Updated · v1.1.2

        buildkite-pluginsVault Secrets

        Expose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.

        • vault

        github.com/buildkite-plugins/vault-secrets-buildkite-plugin

        ★ 22 · Updated · v2.0.0

        thedyrtGit Commit

        A Buildkite plugin to commit and push the results of a command to a git repository.

          github.com/thedyrt/git-commit-buildkite-plugin

          ★ 20 · Updated · v0.3.0

          improbable-engMetahook

          Run commands as buildkite hooks on a per-step basis.

          • engineering-velocity

          github.com/improbable-eng/metahook-buildkite-plugin

          ★ 20 · Updated · v0.4.1

          buildkite-pluginsECS Deploy

          Deploy to ECS.

          • aws
          • aws-ecs
          • ecs
          • ecs-service

          github.com/buildkite-plugins/ecs-deploy-buildkite-plugin

          ★ 19 · Updated · v2.1.0

          buildkite-pluginsDocker Login

          Login to Docker registries in your build steps.

          • docker
          • docker-login
          • docker-registry

          github.com/buildkite-plugins/docker-login-buildkite-plugin

          ★ 17 · Updated · v2.1.0

          automatticCI Toolkit

          A library of commonly used commands for your CI builds.

            github.com/automattic/a8c-ci-toolkit-buildkite-plugin

            ★ 17 · Updated · 2.18.2

            zegocoverGit Diff Conditional

            Conditionally run steps based on git diff files.

            • buildkite-pipelines
            • diff-buildkite-plugin
            • git-diff
            • monorepo
            • pipeline
            • polyrepo
            • python3

            github.com/zegocover/git-diff-conditional-buildkite-plugin

            ★ 16 · Updated · v1.1.2

            buildkite-pluginsDetect Clowns

            Detects clown emojis in your codebase.

            • example-code

            github.com/buildkite-plugins/detect-clowns-buildkite-plugin

            ★ 15 · Updated · v2.0.0

            buildkite-pluginsShellcheck

            Run shellcheck over your shell scripts.

            • shellcheck

            github.com/buildkite-plugins/shellcheck-buildkite-plugin

            ★ 14 · Updated · v1.3.0

            chefAnka

            Runs your build steps in Anka virtual machines.

            • anka

            github.com/chef/anka-buildkite-plugin

            ★ 13 · Updated

            envatoGithub Pull Request

            A Buildkite plugin that opens Github pull requests.

            • github

            github.com/envato/github-pull-request-buildkite-plugin

            ★ 12 · Updated

            seek-ossDocker ECR Publish

            Build, tag, and push Docker images to Amazon ECR.

              github.com/seek-oss/docker-ecr-publish-buildkite-plugin

              ★ 12 · Updated · v2.5.0

              improbable-engPerforce

              Checks out a perforce repository instead of git.

              • engineering-velocity

              github.com/improbable-eng/perforce-buildkite-plugin

              ★ 10 · Updated · v4.6.0

              vital-softwareMonofo

              Dynamically generates monorepo pipelines from multiple subprojects.

              • monorepo
              • pipeline-generator

              github.com/vital-software/monofo-buildkite-plugin

              ★ 10 · Updated · v5.0.12

              hasuraSmooth Checkout

              All the things you need during a Buildkite checkout.

              • checkout
              • ci
              • git

              github.com/hasura/smooth-checkout-buildkite-plugin

              ★ 10 · Updated · v4.4.1

              thedyrtSkip Checkout

              Skips the default Buildkite and optionally changes to a specified directory.

                github.com/thedyrt/skip-checkout-buildkite-plugin

                ★ 9 · Updated

                hasuraSmooth Secrets

                Plugin to manage your secrets.

                • aws-secrets-manager
                • secrets

                github.com/hasura/smooth-secrets-buildkite-plugin

                ★ 9 · Updated · v1.3.2

                buildkite-pluginsTest Collector

                Uploads your JSON or JUnit files to Buildkite Test Analytics.

                • analytics
                • data
                • json
                • junit
                • test

                github.com/buildkite-plugins/test-collector-buildkite-plugin

                ★ 9 · Updated · v1.10.0

                qarik-groupCloud Foundry Deploy

                Deploys your application to Cloud Foundry.

                • cloud-foundry
                • deployment
                • starkandwayne

                github.com/qarik-group/cloudfoundry-deploy-buildkite-plugin

                ★ 8 · Updated · v0.9.2

                danthorpeCache

                Restore and Save directories using a cache key.

                  github.com/danthorpe/cache-buildkite-plugin

                  ★ 8 · Updated

                  wayfair-incubatorsonarscanner

                  Run sonar-scanner.

                  • hacktoberfest
                  • sonar-scanner
                  • sonarqube

                  github.com/wayfair-incubator/sonarscanner-buildkite-plugin

                  ★ 8 · Updated · v0.1.1

                  wayfair-incubatorBigQuery Buildkite Plugin

                  This Buildkite plugin can be used to deploy tables/views schemas to BigQuery.

                  • bigquery
                  • gbq
                  • google
                  • google-bigquery
                  • google-cloud-platform
                  • hacktoberfest

                  github.com/wayfair-incubator/bigquery-buildkite-plugin

                  ★ 8 · Updated · v1.2.0

                  buildkite-pluginsGolang Build

                  Building golang binaries against different versions of golang.

                  • golang

                  github.com/buildkite-plugins/golang-cross-compile-buildkite-plugin

                  ★ 8 · Updated · v1.4.0

                  buildkite-pluginsOIDC Assume AWS Role

                  Assume an AWS IAM role using a Buildkite OIDC token.

                  • aws
                  • iam
                  • oidc

                  github.com/buildkite-plugins/aws-assume-role-with-web-identity-buildkite-plugin

                  ★ 8 · Updated · v1.0.0

                  seek-ossCreate ECR

                  Create and manage an Amazon ECR repository.

                    github.com/seek-oss/create-ecr-buildkite-plugin

                    ★ 7 · Updated · v1.5.0

                    envatoAWS S3 Sync

                    A Buildkite plugin syncs files to the AWS Simple Storage Service (S3).

                    • aws-s3

                    github.com/envato/aws-s3-sync-buildkite-plugin

                    ★ 7 · Updated · v0.5.0

                    avalyGCP Secret Manager

                    Read secrets from Google Cloud Secret Manager.

                    • google-cloud
                    • google-cloud-platform
                    • google-secret-manager

                    github.com/avaly/gcp-secret-manager-buildkite-plugin

                    ★ 7 · Updated · v1.1.1

                    echoboomerTerraform-OPA

                    Runs Open Policy Agent against Terraform plans.

                    • docker
                    • opa
                    • openpolicyagent
                    • terraform

                    github.com/echoboomer/terraform-opa-buildkite-plugin

                    ★ 6 · Updated · v1.0.8

                    improbable-engDocker Service

                    Run docker containers that can be used by your build steps as services.

                    • engineering-velocity

                    github.com/improbable-eng/docker-service-buildkite-plugin

                    ★ 6 · Updated · v0.3.0

                    envato-archiveLambda Deployer

                    Deploy Lambda Code.

                    • aws-lambda

                    github.com/envato-archive/lambda-deploy-buildkite-plugin

                    ★ 6 · Updated · v1.1.1

                    echoboomerTerraform

                    Runs Terraform in your pipeline.

                    • docker
                    • terraform

                    github.com/echoboomer/terraform-buildkite-plugin

                    ★ 6 · Updated · v1.2.28

                    cultureampAWS Assume Role

                    Assumes an IAM Role before running the build command.

                      github.com/cultureamp/aws-assume-role-buildkite-plugin

                      ★ 6 · Updated · v0.2.0

                      automatticGit S3 Cache

                      Reads your git repo from an S3 cache.

                        github.com/automattic/git-s3-cache-buildkite-plugin

                        ★ 6 · Updated · 1.1.4

                        buildkite-pluginsLibrary Example

                        An example plugin for adding your own library of commands to expose to build jobs.

                          github.com/buildkite-plugins/library-example-buildkite-plugin

                          ★ 6 · Updated · v1.0.1

                          buildkite-pluginsPlugin Linter

                          A plugin to lint your Buildkite plugins.

                            github.com/buildkite-plugins/plugin-linter-buildkite-plugin

                            ★ 6 · Updated · v3.2.0

                            zsimswin-docker

                            Provides a way for working with Windows Docker containers from a Linux Host. Designed to work with the Elastic CI stack.

                              github.com/zsims/win-docker-buildkite-plugin

                              ★ 5 · Updated · v0.0.5

                              seek-ossDatadog Event

                              Send a deployment complete event to datadog.

                                github.com/seek-oss/datadog-event-buildkite-plugin

                                ★ 5 · Updated · v0.0.5

                                betterDatadog Stats

                                Collects detailed stats on build times and outcomes and sends to datadog.

                                • datadog-metrics
                                • stats

                                github.com/better/datadog-stats-buildkite-plugin

                                ★ 5 · Updated

                                adabayVault Key/Value

                                Export secrets from Hashicorp Vault (Key/Value Secret Engine) as environment variables.

                                  github.com/adabay/vault-key-value-buildkite-plugin

                                  ★ 5 · Updated · v0.9.5

                                  envatoBundle Update

                                  A Buildkite plugin that runs bundle update.

                                  • bundler

                                  github.com/envato/bundle-update-buildkite-plugin

                                  ★ 5 · Updated · v0.11.0

                                  envatoStop The Line

                                  A Buildkite plugin that stops the build if metadata is set to a given value.

                                    github.com/envato/stop-the-line-buildkite-plugin

                                    ★ 5 · Updated

                                    arromerGithub Fetch

                                    Fetches a branch from a github repository.

                                      github.com/arromer/github-fetch-buildkite-plugin

                                      ★ 5 · Updated · v0.21

                                      rdytechCode Climate Test Reporter

                                      A Buildkite plugin to report coverage with the Code Climate test reporter.

                                        github.com/rdytech/codeclimate-test-reporter-buildkite-plugin

                                        ★ 5 · Updated · v2.4

                                        joschaCodecov

                                        Runs the codecov bash reporter over your code.

                                        • bash
                                        • codecov
                                        • codecov-uploader
                                        • coverage
                                        • docker

                                        github.com/joscha/codecov-buildkite-plugin

                                        ★ 5 · Updated · v3.1.0

                                        check-run-reporterCheck Run Reporter

                                        Stop digging through logs and view test results without leaving GitHub.

                                        • checkstyle
                                        • ci
                                        • code-quality
                                        • eslint
                                        • github
                                        • junit
                                        • swiftlint

                                        github.com/check-run-reporter/check-run-reporter-buildkite-plugin

                                        ★ 5 · Updated

                                        buildkite-pluginsGOPATH Checkout

                                        Checkout your code into the correct GOPATH, for running Go commands directly on an agent machine.

                                        • golang

                                        github.com/buildkite-plugins/gopath-checkout-buildkite-plugin

                                        ★ 5 · Updated · v2.0.0

                                        buildkite-pluginsGolang

                                        Run a command in a specific golang docker container.

                                          github.com/buildkite-plugins/golang-buildkite-plugin

                                          ★ 5 · Updated

                                          buildkite-pluginsAviator Test Uploader

                                          Uploads your JUnit files to Aviator.

                                          • aviator
                                          • junit
                                          • tests

                                          github.com/buildkite-plugins/aviator-buildkite-plugin

                                          ★ 5 · Updated · v1.0.0

                                          coyainsurances3-cache

                                          Upload and download artifacts.

                                          • cache
                                          • s3

                                          github.com/coyainsurance/s3-cache-buildkite-plugin

                                          ★ 4 · Updated · v1.2.0

                                          chronotcMetadata Env

                                          Read metadata values and place into environment.

                                          • metadata

                                          github.com/chronotc/metadata-env-buildkite-plugin

                                          ★ 4 · Updated · v1.0.0

                                          improbable-engMacOS-Codesigner

                                          Apply code signatures and sign MacOS binaries.

                                          • codesigning
                                          • engineering-velocity
                                          • macos
                                          • notarize

                                          github.com/improbable-eng/mac-codesign-buildkite-plugin

                                          ★ 4 · Updated · v0.1.3

                                          envatoCreate Datadog Event

                                          Creates Datadog events.

                                          • datadog
                                          • datadog-events

                                          github.com/envato/create-datadog-event-buildkite-plugin

                                          ★ 4 · Updated · v0.2.0

                                          envatoHeroku Container Deploy

                                          Deploys prebuilt container images to Heroku.

                                            github.com/envato/heroku-container-deploy-buildkite-plugin

                                            ★ 4 · Updated · v1.3.0

                                            campspotHarness Deploy Buildkite Plugin

                                            Kicks off a Harness pipeline from buildkite.

                                              github.com/campspot/harness-deploy-buildkite-plugin

                                              ★ 4 · Updated · v1.0.0

                                              twondsGithub Repository Dispatch

                                              A Buildkite plugin that triggers a Github workflow.

                                              • github-actions
                                              • github-repository-dispatch

                                              github.com/twonds/github-repository-dispatch-buildkite-plugin

                                              ★ 4 · Updated

                                              wayfair-incubatorCloud Functions Buildkite Plugin

                                              This buildkite plugin can be used to deploy code to Cloud Functions.

                                              • cloud-functions
                                              • google
                                              • google-cloud-functions
                                              • google-cloud-platform
                                              • hacktoberfest

                                              github.com/wayfair-incubator/cloud-functions-buildkite-plugin

                                              ★ 4 · Updated · v0.1.2

                                              juliaciJulia

                                              Set-up Julia for use in your pipeline.

                                              • julia

                                              github.com/juliaci/julia-buildkite-plugin

                                              ★ 4 · Updated · v1.9.0

                                              buildkite-pluginsGit Clean

                                              Overrides the git clean flags for a job.

                                              • git

                                              github.com/buildkite-plugins/git-clean-buildkite-plugin

                                              ★ 4 · Updated · v1.0.0

                                              peakonAWS S3 cache plugin

                                              Save / restore cache to / from AWS S3 bucket.

                                              • aws
                                              • aws-s3
                                              • cache
                                              • s3
                                              • s3-cache

                                              github.com/peakon/s3-cache-buildkite-plugin

                                              ★ 4 · Updated · v2.3.0

                                              mgoodingsAssume Identity

                                              Changes an existing builds assigned user.

                                                github.com/mgoodings/assume-identity-buildkite-plugin

                                                ★ 3 · Updated

                                                envatoAWS CloudFormation Output

                                                Gather AWS Cloudformation output and export them as env vars.

                                                • aws-cloudformation

                                                github.com/envato/cloudformation-output-buildkite-plugin

                                                ★ 3 · Updated · v2.1.0

                                                uber-workflowSkip clone

                                                Skips git clone before running command.

                                                  github.com/uber-workflow/run-without-clone-buildkite-plugin

                                                  ★ 3 · Updated

                                                  joschaSauce Connect

                                                  Runs sauce-connect for a given step.

                                                  • sauce-connect
                                                  • sauce-tunnel
                                                  • saucelabs

                                                  github.com/joscha/sauce-connect-buildkite-plugin

                                                  ★ 3 · Updated · v3.2.3

                                                  tendnzGit Tag

                                                  A Buildkite plugin to tag the current git repository with a specific value.

                                                    github.com/tendnz/git-tag-buildkite-plugin

                                                    ★ 3 · Updated · v1.0.7

                                                    peakonGit shallow clone

                                                    Sets git-clone and git-fetch flags to perform a shallow clone.

                                                    • git

                                                    github.com/peakon/git-shallow-clone-buildkite-plugin

                                                    ★ 3 · Updated

                                                    adabaySSH

                                                    Execute commands on remote servers.

                                                      github.com/adabay/ssh-buildkite-plugin

                                                      ★ 3 · Updated · v0.9.6

                                                      ennovagit S3 cache

                                                      Cache git repo in S3 for faster checkouts.

                                                        github.com/ennova/git-s3-cache-buildkite-plugin

                                                        ★ 3 · Updated

                                                        mikeknoxAWS SSM Secrets

                                                        Expose secrets to your build steps that are stored in AWS SSM parameter store.

                                                          github.com/mikeknox/aws-paramstore-secrets-buildkite-plugin

                                                          ★ 3 · Updated · v0.9.3

                                                          tapendium1Password

                                                          Read secrets from 1Password.

                                                            github.com/tapendium/1password-secrets-buildkite-plugin

                                                            ★ 3 · Updated · v2.3.0

                                                            iressJunit Slack Notification

                                                            Notify Slack with a summary of the Junit build.

                                                            • junit
                                                            • slack-bot
                                                            • tests

                                                            github.com/iress/junit-slack-notification-buildkite-plugin

                                                            ★ 3 · Updated · v1.0.2

                                                            spencersharkeyhooks

                                                            Run scripts as hooks.

                                                              github.com/spencersharkey/hooks-buildkite-plugin

                                                              ★ 2 · Updated

                                                              angazaSummon

                                                              Load secrets using Summon from AWS S3, SSM Parameter Store, and elsewhere.

                                                              • summon

                                                              github.com/angaza/summon-buildkite-plugin

                                                              ★ 2 · Updated · v0.1.0

                                                              keithduncankanikoctl

                                                              Build images using kaniko over a socket.

                                                              • kaniko

                                                              github.com/keithduncan/kanikoctl-buildkite-plugin

                                                              ★ 2 · Updated

                                                              zacharymctagueaws-ssm

                                                              Inject SSM Parameters as environment variables into your build step.

                                                                github.com/zacharymctague/aws-ssm-buildkite-plugin

                                                                ★ 2 · Updated · v1.0.0

                                                                telefonicaPost

                                                                Runs build steps after success or failures of other jobs.

                                                                • cdco

                                                                github.com/telefonica/post-buildkite-plugin

                                                                ★ 2 · Updated

                                                                phcysoAnnotate From file

                                                                Annotates the build with the contents of a file.

                                                                  github.com/phcyso/annotate-from-file-buildkite-plugin

                                                                  ★ 2 · Updated · v1.0.0

                                                                  pragmaplatformSparse Checkout

                                                                  Sparse Checkout of a Github repository.

                                                                    github.com/pragmaplatform/sparse-checkout-buildkite-plugin

                                                                    ★ 2 · Updated · v1.1.14

                                                                    sv-ossgithub-pr-labels

                                                                    Retrieve the labels attached to a PR build and expose them via env vars or meta-data.

                                                                      github.com/sv-oss/github-pr-labels-buildkite-plugin

                                                                      ★ 2 · Updated

                                                                      hi-artemProvenance Generator

                                                                      SLSA provenance generator for your build artifacts.

                                                                      • provenance
                                                                      • slsa
                                                                      • software-supply-chain

                                                                      github.com/hi-artem/provenance-generator-buildkite-plugin

                                                                      ★ 2 · Updated · v1.1.16

                                                                      envatoDocker Size Annotation

                                                                      Annotates the build with a docker image size.

                                                                        github.com/envato/docker-size-annotation-buildkite-plugin

                                                                        ★ 2 · Updated

                                                                        juliaciExternal Buildkite

                                                                        Download Buildkite configuration files from an external repository.

                                                                          github.com/juliaci/external-buildkite-buildkite-plugin

                                                                          ★ 2 · Updated · v1.3

                                                                          buildkite-pluginsBuildkite Plugin

                                                                          Exceptional functionality.

                                                                          • plugin
                                                                          • repository
                                                                          • template

                                                                          github.com/buildkite-plugins/template-buildkite-plugin

                                                                          ★ 2 · Updated · v1.0.0

                                                                          jcouyangDhall

                                                                          Step up Dhall on Buildkite.

                                                                          • dhall

                                                                          github.com/jcouyang/dhall-buildkite-plugin

                                                                          ★ 2 · Updated · 1.0

                                                                          buildkite-pluginsGitlab Status

                                                                          Reports the build status back to gitlab.

                                                                          • gitlab

                                                                          github.com/buildkite-plugins/gitlab-status-buildkite-plugin

                                                                          ★ 2 · Updated · v1.1.0

                                                                          cultureampECR Scan Results

                                                                          Retrieves vulnerability scan results from ECR, creating a report as an annotation on the build. Will fail the step if vulnerabilities exist (though this is configurable). .

                                                                            github.com/cultureamp/ecr-scan-results-buildkite-plugin

                                                                            ★ 2 · Updated · v1.3.0

                                                                            buildtoolBuildtools

                                                                            Runs your build with buildtools.

                                                                            • deployment
                                                                            • docker
                                                                            • kubernetes

                                                                            github.com/buildtool/buildtools-buildkite-plugin

                                                                            ★ 2 · Updated

                                                                            forumoneCapistrano

                                                                            Deploys code via Capistrano.

                                                                              github.com/forumone/capistrano-buildkite-plugin

                                                                              ★ 2 · Updated · v1.0.0

                                                                              octopusdeployOctopus Deploy Push Build Information

                                                                              Buildkite Plugin to push build information to Octopus Deploy.

                                                                              • cli
                                                                              • deployment
                                                                              • octopus-deploy
                                                                              • public

                                                                              github.com/octopusdeploy/push-build-information-buildkite-plugin

                                                                              ★ 2 · Updated · v0.1.1

                                                                              muhlba91doppler-secrets

                                                                              Sets secrets from Doppler as environment variables.

                                                                              • doppler

                                                                              github.com/muhlba91/doppler-secrets-buildkite-plugin

                                                                              ★ 2 · Updated · v1.1.0

                                                                              matrix-orgDownload

                                                                              Downloads URLs to a local directory.

                                                                                github.com/matrix-org/download-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                ★ 1 · Updated

                                                                                thedyrtChange Directory

                                                                                Changes the working directory before running command.

                                                                                  github.com/thedyrt/change-directory-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                  ★ 1 · Updated

                                                                                  keithduncanSSM SSH Agent

                                                                                  Fetch SSH private keys from AWS Systems Manager Parameter Store and load them into a one-shot SSH Agent.

                                                                                  • aws-ssm
                                                                                  • ssh-agent

                                                                                  github.com/keithduncan/ssm-ssh-agent-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                  ★ 1 · Updated

                                                                                  first-amlGit Clone

                                                                                  Simple git clone of an extra repository.

                                                                                  • git

                                                                                  github.com/first-aml/git-clone-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                  ★ 1 · Updated

                                                                                  xwleeExpandable

                                                                                  Expand properties with values.

                                                                                    github.com/xwlee/expandable-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                    ★ 1 · Updated · v1.0.7

                                                                                    xiaketPipeline linter

                                                                                    validate buildkite pipelines.

                                                                                      github.com/xiaket/pipeline-linter-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                      ★ 1 · Updated

                                                                                      uber-workflowBail early

                                                                                      If any jobs or triggered builds fail, cancel the parent build immediately.

                                                                                        github.com/uber-workflow/bail-early-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                        ★ 1 · Updated · v1.1.0

                                                                                        cultureampSkip Checkout

                                                                                        Skips checkout for a step.

                                                                                          github.com/cultureamp/skip-checkout-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                          ★ 1 · Updated · v1.0.0

                                                                                          johnsywebJSON Lint

                                                                                          A Buildkite plugin to check JSON files and syntax errors.

                                                                                          • json
                                                                                          • jsonlint

                                                                                          github.com/johnsyweb/jsonlint-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                          ★ 1 · Updated · v1.0.0

                                                                                          coyainsuranceterraform-provider

                                                                                          Installs terraform provider plugins from github releases.

                                                                                          • provider
                                                                                          • terraform

                                                                                          github.com/coyainsurance/terraform-provider-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                          ★ 1 · Updated · v1.0.2

                                                                                          caseymichaelClubhouse Buildkite Status Badge Plugin

                                                                                          Creates a Clubhouse task with a branch specific buildkite status badge.

                                                                                            github.com/caseymichael/clubhouse-buildkite-status-badge-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                            ★ 1 · Updated · v0.0.6

                                                                                            envatoNo Command

                                                                                            Overwrites the command hook so that it can be skipped.

                                                                                              github.com/envato/no-command-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                              ★ 1 · Updated

                                                                                              outstandDocker Cache

                                                                                              🐳 🏦 Cache/Restore the contents of docker volumes.

                                                                                              • docker
                                                                                              • docker-compose

                                                                                              github.com/outstand/docker-cache-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                              ★ 1 · Updated

                                                                                              kobitonKobiton App Upload

                                                                                              Upload an application (apk or ipa) to Kobiton App Repo.

                                                                                              • integration

                                                                                              github.com/kobiton/kobiton-app-upload-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                              ★ 1 · Updated · v1.0.0

                                                                                              kobitonKobiton Execute Test

                                                                                              A Buildkite Plugin to (synchronously) execute an automated test script on Kobiton service.

                                                                                              • integration

                                                                                              github.com/kobiton/kobiton-execute-test-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                              ★ 1 · Updated · v1.0.0

                                                                                              roktTag Release

                                                                                              Tag commits with release tag when deploying.

                                                                                                github.com/rokt/tag-release-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                ★ 1 · Updated · v1.1.1

                                                                                                byerobotAsdf

                                                                                                Use asdf .tool-versions to manage your pipeline's tools.

                                                                                                • asdf

                                                                                                github.com/byerobot/asdf-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                ★ 1 · Updated · v1.2.2

                                                                                                octopusdeployOctopus Deploy Create Release

                                                                                                Buildkite Plugin to create a release in Octopus Deploy.

                                                                                                • cli
                                                                                                • deployment
                                                                                                • octopus-deploy
                                                                                                • public

                                                                                                github.com/octopusdeploy/create-release-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                ★ 1 · Updated · v0.1.1

                                                                                                octopusdeployOctopus Deploy Run Runbook

                                                                                                Buildkite Plugin to run a runbook in Octopus Deploy.

                                                                                                • cli
                                                                                                • deployment
                                                                                                • octopus-deploy
                                                                                                • public

                                                                                                github.com/octopusdeploy/run-runbook-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                ★ 1 · Updated · v0.1.1

                                                                                                thomaswang-atCheckout GitHub merge sha

                                                                                                Checkout GitHub merge sha before running command, only active in GitHub Pull Request builds.

                                                                                                  github.com/thomaswang-at/checkout-github-merge-sha-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                  ★ 1 · Updated

                                                                                                  buildkite-pluginsTest BuildKite Plugins

                                                                                                  Automatically run plugin tests (using bats).

                                                                                                  • test-plugin

                                                                                                  github.com/buildkite-plugins/plugin-tester-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                  ★ 1 · Updated · v1.1.0

                                                                                                  juliaciJulia Test

                                                                                                  Instantiates and tests a Julia project.

                                                                                                  • julia

                                                                                                  github.com/juliaci/julia-test-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                  ★ 1 · Updated · v1.7

                                                                                                  cultureampStep Templates

                                                                                                  Allows steps to be injected into the pipeline based on a common template.

                                                                                                    github.com/cultureamp/step-templates-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                    ★ 1 · Updated · v1.2.0

                                                                                                    opx-infraSmoke Test

                                                                                                    Runs the smoke test on Debian packages.

                                                                                                      github.com/opx-infra/smoke-test-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                      Updated

                                                                                                      opx-infraAptly Publish

                                                                                                      Publishes Debian packages with Aptly.

                                                                                                        github.com/opx-infra/aptly-publish-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                        Updated

                                                                                                        cevoaustraliaAzure ACR Login

                                                                                                        Login to Azure Container Registry (ACR) using `az acr login`.

                                                                                                        • authentication
                                                                                                        • azure
                                                                                                        • azure-acr

                                                                                                        github.com/cevoaustralia/azure-acr-login-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                        Updated

                                                                                                        cevoaustraliaAzure Login

                                                                                                        Login to Azure CLI using `az login`.

                                                                                                        • authentication
                                                                                                        • azure

                                                                                                        github.com/cevoaustralia/azure-login-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                        Updated

                                                                                                        uw-ipdrsync

                                                                                                        Use rsync to download files before steps, and upload files afterwards.

                                                                                                          github.com/uw-ipd/rsync-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                          Updated · v0.1

                                                                                                          improbable-engEnsure Kind Cluster

                                                                                                          Ensure a Buildkite step has a clean Kind cluster to run in.

                                                                                                          • engineering-velocity
                                                                                                          • k8s
                                                                                                          • kind-cluster

                                                                                                          github.com/improbable-eng/kind-cluster-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                          Updated · v0.1.0

                                                                                                          forumoneExtract

                                                                                                          Extracts the filesystem from a Docker image.

                                                                                                          • docker

                                                                                                          github.com/forumone/extract-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                          Updated · v0.2.0

                                                                                                          buildkite-pluginsCalibre

                                                                                                          Easily create Calibre site snapshots from deploy pipelines.

                                                                                                          • calibre

                                                                                                          github.com/buildkite-plugins/calibre-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                          Updated · v1.0.0

                                                                                                          risepeopleincsentry-sourcemaps-uploader-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                          Upload Sourcemaps to Sentry.

                                                                                                          • devops

                                                                                                          github.com/risepeopleinc/sentry-sourcemaps-uploader-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                          Updated · v1.3.0

                                                                                                          componopodman

                                                                                                          Runs your build steps in podman containers.

                                                                                                          • hackweek
                                                                                                          • podman

                                                                                                          github.com/compono/podman-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                          Updated

                                                                                                          tendnzHoneycomb Marker

                                                                                                          A Buildkite plugin to add a marker to your Honeycomb dataset.

                                                                                                            github.com/tendnz/honeymarker-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                            Updated · v1.0.5

                                                                                                            forumoneArtifact Push

                                                                                                            Pushes build artifacts to a remote Git repository.

                                                                                                              github.com/forumone/artifact-push-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                              Updated · v0.3.1

                                                                                                              cidertoolCider

                                                                                                              Run Cider to submit your apps to the Apple App Store.

                                                                                                              • apple
                                                                                                              • appstoreconnect
                                                                                                              • cider

                                                                                                              github.com/cidertool/cider-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                              Updated · v0.1.0

                                                                                                              irabSpellcheck

                                                                                                              Checks spelling of specified files within a repo.

                                                                                                                github.com/irab/spellcheck

                                                                                                                Updated

                                                                                                                johnsywebMarkdown Lint

                                                                                                                A Buildkite plugin to check Markdown files and flag style issues.

                                                                                                                • markdown
                                                                                                                • markdownlint

                                                                                                                github.com/johnsyweb/markdownlint-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                Updated · v1.0.0

                                                                                                                natasgTest

                                                                                                                Test Buildkite plugin.

                                                                                                                  github.com/natasg/test-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                  Updated

                                                                                                                  xiaketOpenAPI validator

                                                                                                                  validate openapi spec files.

                                                                                                                    github.com/xiaket/openapi-validator-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                    Updated

                                                                                                                    envatoRollbar Deploy

                                                                                                                    Reports deployments to Rollbar.

                                                                                                                    • rollbar

                                                                                                                    github.com/envato/rollbar-deploy-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                    Updated · v1.0.0

                                                                                                                    jcouyangGithub Hub CLI

                                                                                                                    Step up Hub on Buildkite.

                                                                                                                    • github
                                                                                                                    • hub

                                                                                                                    github.com/jcouyang/hub-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                    Updated · 1.0

                                                                                                                    outpostsoOutpost Notify

                                                                                                                    Register deployment to your Outpost.

                                                                                                                      github.com/outpostso/outpost-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                      Updated

                                                                                                                      oavdeevkind cluster

                                                                                                                      Create and teardown kind cluster per step.

                                                                                                                        github.com/oavdeev/kind-cluster-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                        Updated · v0.7

                                                                                                                        itsthecheatSpell Checker

                                                                                                                        Check spelling in specified file.

                                                                                                                          github.com/itsthecheat/spell-checker-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                          Updated · v2.2

                                                                                                                          sv-ossnode-n

                                                                                                                          Install and manage multiple versions of nodejs by leveraging the N tool.

                                                                                                                            github.com/sv-oss/node-n-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                            Updated

                                                                                                                            improbable-engTaskkill

                                                                                                                            Run sysinternals handle.exe to terminate processes that have files open.

                                                                                                                            • engineering-velocity

                                                                                                                            github.com/improbable-eng/taskkill-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                            Updated · v5.0

                                                                                                                            dlcmhFile Counter

                                                                                                                            Annotates the build with a file count.

                                                                                                                              github.com/dlcmh/file-counter-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                              Updated · v1.0.0

                                                                                                                              madan712Maven terraform plugin

                                                                                                                              Maven package builder and loading using terraform.

                                                                                                                                github.com/madan712/maven-terraform-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                Updated · v1.3

                                                                                                                                predictivehirebuildSmooth Checkout

                                                                                                                                All the things you need during a Buildkite checkout.

                                                                                                                                  github.com/predictivehirebuild/smooth-checkout-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                  Updated · v1.0.0

                                                                                                                                  envatoAWS Cloudfront Invalidation

                                                                                                                                  A Buildkite plugin that invalidates AWS Cloudfront caches.

                                                                                                                                  • aws-cloudfront

                                                                                                                                  github.com/envato/aws-cloudfront-invalidation-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                  Updated

                                                                                                                                  johnsywebYAML Lint

                                                                                                                                  A Buildkite plugin to check YAML files and syntax errors.

                                                                                                                                  • yaml
                                                                                                                                  • yamllint

                                                                                                                                  github.com/johnsyweb/yamllint-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                  Updated · v1.0.0

                                                                                                                                  juliaciMerge Commit

                                                                                                                                  If the build is a pull request, check out the merge commit.

                                                                                                                                    github.com/juliaci/merge-commit-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                    Updated

                                                                                                                                    hivebriteGit flags

                                                                                                                                    Sets git-clone and git-fetch flags.

                                                                                                                                      github.com/hivebrite/git-flags-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                      Updated · v0.0.1

                                                                                                                                      nickofthymePull Request protector

                                                                                                                                      Blocks 3rd-party pull requests based on user and files changed.

                                                                                                                                      • auth-guard
                                                                                                                                      • pull-request

                                                                                                                                      github.com/nickofthyme/pull-request-protector-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                      Updated · v0.1.0-alpha

                                                                                                                                      joeffreychaucerGit Cherry Pick

                                                                                                                                      A Buildkite plugin to commit and push the results of a command to a git repository.

                                                                                                                                        github.com/joeffreychaucer/git-cherry-pick-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                        Updated

                                                                                                                                        vj396Vault-Secrets

                                                                                                                                        Vault plugin to expose secrets as environment variables in BK pipelines.

                                                                                                                                        • vault

                                                                                                                                        github.com/vj396/vault-secrets-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                        Updated · v0.2.1

                                                                                                                                        debora-caylentPipeline Deployment

                                                                                                                                        Annotates the build with a file count.

                                                                                                                                          github.com/debora-caylent/pipeline-deployment-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                          Updated

                                                                                                                                          negotiatusECS Pipeline Deployment

                                                                                                                                          Updates a ECS service.

                                                                                                                                          • aws
                                                                                                                                          • ecs

                                                                                                                                          github.com/negotiatus/ecs-pipeline-deployment-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                          Updated · v1.0.4

                                                                                                                                          peakonAWS ECR Tag plugin

                                                                                                                                          Tag docker images in AWS ECR.

                                                                                                                                          • aws
                                                                                                                                          • aws-ecr
                                                                                                                                          • docker
                                                                                                                                          • docker-tag
                                                                                                                                          • ecr
                                                                                                                                          • tag

                                                                                                                                          github.com/peakon/ecr-tag-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                          Updated

                                                                                                                                          harshadbhatiaAWS Environment Plugin

                                                                                                                                          Sets Defaults for AWS, allows git check from Secrets Manager.

                                                                                                                                            github.com/harshadbhatia/aws-environment-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                            Updated · v0.1.4

                                                                                                                                            mateusdeapDeprecations Merger

                                                                                                                                            Merges you deprecation log into one.

                                                                                                                                              github.com/mateusdeap/deprecations-merger-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                              Updated

                                                                                                                                              jcouyangDhall Secret

                                                                                                                                              Step up Dhall Secret on Buildkite.

                                                                                                                                              • dhall

                                                                                                                                              github.com/jcouyang/dhall-secret-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                              Updated · v0.5.50

                                                                                                                                              yindiaRollback

                                                                                                                                              Rollback the last successfull release.

                                                                                                                                                github.com/yindia/rollback-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                                Updated · v0.0.1

                                                                                                                                                lightforgegamesPlasticSCM

                                                                                                                                                Checks out a PlasticSCM repository instead of a git repository.

                                                                                                                                                  github.com/lightforgegames/plastic-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                                  Updated

                                                                                                                                                  juliaciJulia Coverage

                                                                                                                                                  Process and submit coverage information from Julia.

                                                                                                                                                  • julia

                                                                                                                                                  github.com/juliaci/julia-coverage-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                                  Updated · v1.3

                                                                                                                                                  cultureampDocker Manifest

                                                                                                                                                  Creates a Docker manifest image, given a target image name and a set of source image names.

                                                                                                                                                    github.com/cultureamp/docker-manifest-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                                    Updated · v2.0.0-delta

                                                                                                                                                    lendi-auNPM Global

                                                                                                                                                    Installs required global NPM package.

                                                                                                                                                    • nodejs
                                                                                                                                                    • npm

                                                                                                                                                    github.com/lendi-au/npm-global-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                                    Updated · 1.1.0

                                                                                                                                                    planetscaleVault OIDC Auth

                                                                                                                                                    Authenticate to Vault with OIDC tokens.

                                                                                                                                                    • vault

                                                                                                                                                    github.com/planetscale/vault-oidc-auth-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                                    Updated

                                                                                                                                                    ailohqGitHub Deployment API

                                                                                                                                                    Creates GitHub deployment before/after a Buildkite step is executed.

                                                                                                                                                      github.com/ailohq/github-deployment-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                                      Updated

                                                                                                                                                      buildkite-pluginsgcp-workload-identity-federation

                                                                                                                                                      Grant pipelines access to Google Cloud resources using Workload Identity Federation.

                                                                                                                                                      • gcloud
                                                                                                                                                      • oidc

                                                                                                                                                      github.com/buildkite-plugins/gcp-workload-identity-federation-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                                      Updated · v1.1.0

                                                                                                                                                      planetscaleVault AWS Credentials

                                                                                                                                                      Generate temporary AWS IAM credentials from Hashicorp Vault AWS secrets backend.

                                                                                                                                                      • aws
                                                                                                                                                      • aws-iam
                                                                                                                                                      • vault

                                                                                                                                                      github.com/planetscale/vault-aws-creds-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                                      Updated

                                                                                                                                                      skyleaworlderGitHub Comment

                                                                                                                                                      💬Post a comment to an Issue or PR on GitHub.

                                                                                                                                                        github.com/skyleaworlder/github-comment-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                                        Updated

                                                                                                                                                        namespacelabsNamespace Cloud Cache

                                                                                                                                                        Persist cache between job executions on Namespace Cloud.

                                                                                                                                                          github.com/namespacelabs/nscache-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                                          Updated · v0.1

                                                                                                                                                          seek-ossDynamoDB Image Publisher

                                                                                                                                                          Creates multi-arch DynamoDB images with the specified schema and deploys them to ECR.

                                                                                                                                                          • docker
                                                                                                                                                          • dynamodb
                                                                                                                                                          • ecr

                                                                                                                                                          github.com/seek-oss/dynamodb-image-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                                          Updated · v1.3.0

                                                                                                                                                          lambdatestLambdaTest

                                                                                                                                                          Starts LambdaTest Tunnel for a given build.

                                                                                                                                                            github.com/lambdatest/lambdatest-buildkite-plugin

                                                                                                                                                            Updated

