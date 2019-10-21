  1. Resources
Deploying with Buildkite

There’s a whole new section in the docs: ✨Deployments

Here you'll find common patterns for deployments with code samples and walkthroughs, as well as how to add manual approval steps, and working with external deployment systems.

deployment-overview.png

Also new in the deployments section is our guide to Deploying with Kubernetes: a complete walk-through of setting up your Buildkite pipeline to deploy to your Kubernetes cluster :kubernetes:

Check it all out in the new Deployments section 📚

