There’s a whole new section in the docs: ✨Deployments ✨

Here you'll find common patterns for deployments with code samples and walkthroughs, as well as how to add manual approval steps, and working with external deployment systems.

Also new in the deployments section is our guide to Deploying with Kubernetes: a complete walk-through of setting up your Buildkite pipeline to deploy to your Kubernetes cluster

Check it all out in the new Deployments section 📚