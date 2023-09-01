Built for Enterprise

Buildkite Enterprise provides the reliability

and features you need for delivering software at scale.

Talk to our team

about Buildkite Enterprise →

Scale Architected for scale. Buildkite’s architecture uses modern scaling techniques, such as horizontal scaling and auto-scaling, to help you support massive engineering growth. And with Buildkite’s cloud agnostic design, you’re free to take advantage of new cloud platform features as they emerge, or even transition smoothly between cloud and compute platforms (including private cloud, and bare metal hardware).

Security Your data is our top priority. Buildkite provides clear platform boundaries where your security requirements can be enforced. The open-source buildkite-agent can be version controlled, audited, and locked down based on your requirements. And all source code stays behind your own firewall. See our Security page for more details on our policies.

Support Consider us your Build Ops team. Get the support you need. Your team has live chat access to engineers via a shared Slack channel, a monthly call with a dedicated account manager, and pager access for undetected platform faults.

Exclusively on Buildkite Enterprise All of Buildkite’s standard features,

with additional levels of security and support. Private Consultations Regular consultation with our Engineering and Account Management team. Help your team stay up to date with best practices and learn what features and developments are coming soon. Access Control and Teams Manage permissions and teams with fine grained access control. And provide your organization with a default team for easy open sharing. Also available on the standard plan. Audit Logging Available only on the Enterprise plan, audit logging keeps a record of actions taken by users across your organization. The log can be explored via the web, or exported via the GraphQL API. Reporting and Visibility Buildkite’s centralized platform gives you insight across your entire company’s engineering, and the GraphQL API allows you to easily create your own internal tools and metrics.

Premium Enterprise Support Options The scaleable base platform, with the additional support and training you need for running secure, mission-critical workloads on Buildkite. 24/7 Emergency Pager Our standard technical support is during business hours, but with Premium Enterprise Support you get access to 24/7 help for emergency issues. Live Chat Support Premium Enterprise Support includes a dedicated private chat channel and guaranteed response times for high priority issues. Professional Services Work directly with our Engineering and Account Management team, engaging them to advise or support design and delivery of your Buildkite projects. 99.95% Uptime SLA We understand that when your CI is down, your team can’t work. We offer an uptime SLA on our key components, along with monitoring and alerting for your team. Support SLA A 24/7 30-minute production support SLA for any Critical or Major issues. Technical Account Manager Work with a dedicated Technical Account Manager, who'll help you get up and running and check in regularly to make sure you're getting the most out of your Buildkite setup. Training Get access to in-house training sessions, provided by Buildkite experts, to help get your people up to speed.