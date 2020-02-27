  1. Resources
Amazon EventBridge Partner Integration

Stream your data from Buildkite to Amazon EventBridge with our new first-class integration 👩🏻‍🔬

You can route 12 different agent, build, and job events to EventBridge to track custom build metrics, monitor developer wait time, run AWS infrastructure operations based on build events, and create faster autoscaling rules.

buildkite-amazon-eventbridge-settings.png

You can find Buildkite in the EventBridge partner event sources. Check out our EventBridge integration documentation for detailed setup instructions 📚

