We've updated the names of our GitHub apps to make their purpose clearer and help you choose the right integration for your needs.

Name changes:

"GitHub" → "GitHub (Limited Access)"

"GitHub (with code access)" → "GitHub"

What each app does:

GitHub (formerly "GitHub (with code access)") is now the default option. This app can:

Clone your repositories during builds

Access your source code for hosted agents

GitHub (Limited Access) (formerly "GitHub") provides basic integration without code access:

Trigger builds on commits and pull requests

Update commit statuses and checks

Perfect for scenarios where you don't need Buildkite to access your source code

These updates improve clarity around each app's capabilities.

