GitHub App Names Updated for Clarity
We've updated the names of our GitHub apps to make their purpose clearer and help you choose the right integration for your needs.
Name changes:
- "GitHub" → "GitHub (Limited Access)"
- "GitHub (with code access)" → "GitHub"
What each app does:
GitHub (formerly "GitHub (with code access)") is now the default option. This app can:
- Clone your repositories during builds
- Access your source code for hosted agents
GitHub (Limited Access) (formerly "GitHub") provides basic integration without code access:
- Trigger builds on commits and pull requests
- Update commit statuses and checks
- Perfect for scenarios where you don't need Buildkite to access your source code
These updates improve clarity around each app's capabilities.
