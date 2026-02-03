Elastic CI Stack to Kubernetes migration documentation

We're pleased to announce migration documentation to help our customers transition from our Elastic CI Stack for AWS to the Buildkite Agent Stack for Kubernetes ( agent-stack-k8s ). This documentation addresses key differences between the two platforms and provides practical guidance for migrating your CI/CD workloads to Kubernetes:

Amazon ECR authentication - Learn how to authenticate with Amazon Elastic Container Registry from Kubernetes environments.

Docker login configuration - Understand the options for configuring Docker registry authentication in agent-stack-k8s .

. Package management - Discover approaches for handling required software packages and dependencies in Kubernetes-based builds.

Hook execution differences - Understand the agent hook execution differences in agent-stack-k8s .

. Secrets management - Explore options for managing secrets when migrating your S3-based secrets.

Docker daemon configuration - Learn about Docker daemon access patterns and container building approaches.

These guides are designed to help you understand the architectural differences between EC2 and Kubernetes environments, and provide practical examples for adapting your existing pipelines to use agent-stack-k8s .

Have questions or need help? Reach out to us at support@buildkite.com