Elastic CI Stack to Kubernetes migration documentation

We're pleased to announce migration documentation to help our customers transition from our Elastic CI Stack for AWS to the Buildkite Agent Stack for Kubernetes (agent-stack-k8s). This documentation addresses key differences between the two platforms and provides practical guidance for migrating your CI/CD workloads to Kubernetes:

These guides are designed to help you understand the architectural differences between EC2 and Kubernetes environments, and provide practical examples for adapting your existing pipelines to use agent-stack-k8s.

Have questions or need help? Reach out to us at support@buildkite.com

Pete

