  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Container image building documentation

Container image building documentation

We're pleased to announce the release of technical documentation that details how to use popular container image building frameworks from within our Elastic CI Stack for AWS and Buildkite Agent Stack for Kubernetes (agent-stack-k8s).

For our Elastic CI Stack for AWS, we've created documentation for the following frameworks:

For our Buildkite Agent Stack for Kubernetes, we've created documentation for the following frameworks:

Follow the links above for complete usage information for each framework.

Have questions or need help? Reach out to us at support@buildkite.com

Pete

Atom feed

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started for free.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. Comparisons
  11. CI/CD perspectives

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for MLOps
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement
  6. Supplier Code of Conduct
  7. Modern Slavery Statement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2026