A simpler build page layout with a new list view

Finding the job you care about on a busy build just got faster. The build page has a cleaner layout, a proper list view in place of the old sidebar, and less duplicated information getting between you and what you're actually trying to inspect.

Find the job faster: Jobs are scannable at a glance, with room to breathe. Long step names are finally readable instead of truncated into uselessness.

Jobs are scannable at a glance, with room to breathe. Long step names are finally readable instead of truncated into uselessness. A cleaner layout: Pipeline and jobs on the left, the detail you're inspecting on the right. Less hunting, more space for the thing you care about.

Pipeline and jobs on the left, the detail you're inspecting on the right. Less hunting, more space for the thing you care about. Works on your phone: The list view is fully responsive, so checking in on a cheeky build while you're AFK is no longer a pinch-and-zoom ordeal.

The list view is fully responsive, so checking in on a cheeky build while you're AFK is no longer a pinch-and-zoom ordeal. Filter jobs by state: Something the old sidebar couldn't do at all. Find that one scheduled step inside a running group without scrolling.

Something the old sidebar couldn't do at all. Find that one scheduled step inside a running group without scrolling. Groups stay grouped: When you filter or group by state, parallel, matrix and group steps keep their parent visible instead of flattening, so you never lose the context of where a job belongs.

When you filter or group by state, parallel, matrix and group steps keep their parent visible instead of flattening, so you never lose the context of where a job belongs. Less duplication: Repeated headers and metadata are gone, so the information you need stands out.

Repeated headers and metadata are gone, so the information you need stands out. Jump to anything, from anywhere: Search straight to a job or step from any view — including the canvas.

Available now for everyone on the new build page — turn it on from your user settings if you haven't already. Tell us what you think at support@buildkite.com.