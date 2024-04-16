You can now see your Test Analytics failures directly within the build job.
The new Tests tab lists all test executions that have failed in the current job, giving you a quick overview of failures and their summaries.
Navigating to an execution now opens a drawer within the Test's page, enabling you quick access to execution details without leaving the context of the test. This improves workflow by making it easier to explore test details and debug faster.
Pipelines with at least one Test Suite associated have a new Test Digest tab on build pages. This tab displays detailed information about tests that failed during the build runtime.
Legitimate failures are prioritized and listed at the top of the digest, highlighting tests likely affected by the recent code changes on the branch being built.
Tests that flaked during the build are clearly labeled for easy identification.
Organization admins can now disable public pipeline creation for all organization members.
Public pipeline creation is enabled by default.
Navigate to your organization settings by selecting 'Settings' in the top nav. In the side nav, under 'Pipelines', select 'Settings'. In the 'Public Pipelines' section, select 'Disable Public Pipeline Creation', and confirm in the dialog box.
Once public pipeline creation is disabled, options to make pipelines public are hidden from the Buildkite UI. If a user attempts to create a public pipeline via our API, an error will be returned.
Disabling public pipeline creation will not affect existing public pipelines - these will remain public, unless you explicitly change their visibility to private. Once this is done, their visibility cannot be made public again unless public pipeline creation is re-enabled.
We've improved filtering on the builds list to help you find builds quicker and easier.
We've made filters more discoverable by showing them in place at the top of the builds list, rather than hiding them away under a menu.
The improved branch filter allows you to explore builds on any of your projects branches, and even search across multiple branches.
Start typing the name of your branch narrow down the list, and select the branch you want to see builds for.
Use a wildcard, like
feature-*, to find builds across all matching branches.
The current branch is displayed in the breadcrumb navigation, so you can quickly jump back to all builds, or the pipeline overview.
Using the new search filter, you can paste in a commit SHA to find associated builds. Short SHAs work too!
If you don’t have the SHA handy, just type part of the commit message, and we’ll show you matching builds.
Easily switch between seeing all builds and just your own using the My Builds toggle.
Narrow down your search to include only builds that are running, passed, failed, or in any other state.
We will be enabling IPv6 support for Buildkite's APIs on 2024-09-18. This includes
api.buildkite.com,
graphql.buildkite.com, and
analytics-api.buildkite.com. If you have any clients consuming the Buildkite API while operating on a dual-stack network, it is important to check that any API Token IP allowlists, and any Organization API IP allowlists permit your IPv6 network ranges in preparation for the change.
On the build page, jobs waiting on a concurrency group now show a list of the jobs ahead of them in the group.
This list gives you visibility into how soon the current job might run and which jobs are backing up a concurrency group.
For more information on concurrency groups, see the documentation.
You can now view unique flaky test metrics on the suite summary page. This metric reflects the number of unique tests that have been flaky over a given period.
You can now filter flaky tests by branch using the Test Analytics UI or API.
The filter will limit the list of flaky tests to those for which a flake has been detected one or more times on the selected branch.
To learn more, check out the API documentation.
You can now filter your tests on the Test and Flaky test pages by owner.
owner:team-slug
owner:team-slug-1,team-slug-2
owner:none
You can now view your builds on an interactive canvas. The build canvas makes it easier to visualize your pipelines, understand running order and dependencies, and troubleshoot issues. It's available from the Canvas tab on build pages.
You can follow the progress of a running build by selecting Follow mode or pressing
j:
Troubleshoot and investigate failed jobs by selecting Go to failure or pressing
f:
Hover over a step to see further details and navigate to the logs:
For all the information about the build canvas and a demo of the key features, see Visualize your CI/CD pipeline on a canvas.
If you have feedback or suggestions, please contact support.
You can now search for test suites by name or slug directly from the Suites page. This feature makes finding the suite you're looking for simpler, especially when you track many suites. Happy searching!
A new version of the Buildkite CLI (
bk) is now available in beta. 🎉
With
bk, you can view, create, cancel, and unblock your builds from the command line. You can also stop agents in bulk.
For more details and installation instructions, see the documentation. If you have feedback or run into issues, please create a GitHub issue.
Teams can now schedule a weekly email summarizing their most flaky tests for the last 7 days. This summary will only include flaky tests assigned to the selected team. Either manually assign flaky tests, or check out the test owners feature to automate this process.
Users can create and manage these notifications from the suite settings page.
You can now resolve a flaky test within the flaky management dropdown.
To learn more about flaky resolution, check out the documentation.
You can now view the full logs for a job in the Buildkite Pipelines UI.
This change standardizes the options to view the full job logs:
To open the full logs for a job in the UI:
Expand a job row on a build.
Select Open.
View the full logs:
This feature will be turned on for all organizations in July 2024. If you would like early access to it, please contact support.
When builds start with a block or input step, you can now provide the values from the New Build modal and the API.
Previously, you had to start the build and provide inputs when the corresponding step ran. With this change, the input options are shown in the New Build modal and can be included in the API.
This change only shows when a block or input step is the first step in a pipeline, and the build is started from the Buildkite Pipelines UI or API. If the build starts from a Git webhook or you don't provide the values in the API, block and input steps behave as before—pausing the build until they receive the required values.
For example, the following pipeline starts with an input step:
So, the New Build modal looks like:
This feature will be turned on for all organizations in July 2024. If you would like early access to it, please contact support.
You can now retry failed builds directly from the build view.
If any jobs fail while a build is running, you will now see a Retry failed jobs button in the build header. This allows you to retry all failed jobs at once rather than selecting Retry on individual jobs.
After a build finishes, the Retry failed jobs button now displays directly in the build header rather than under the Rebuild menu.
You can now search for tests by name, scope, and location from the Tests page.
You can now search for flaky tests by test name, scope, and location using the Test Analytics UI or API.
To learn more, check out the API documentation.
Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.