We're excited to announce Playwright support for our Test Engine Client, to complement RSpec and Jest as supported test frameworks for test splitting. The client uses timing data obtained from your test suite to intelligently partition your tests across parallel agents, reducing the time taken to run them.

To begin using the client with Playwright, you can follow the instructions in the Playwright documentation in the Test Engine Client repository.

