  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. New Slack Workspace Integration

New Slack Workspace Integration

We've created a new Slack notification service for easier management of your Slack notifications. This new notification service requires only a single authorization for the entire workspace and replaces the need for multiple Slack notification services. See the documentation for enabling a Slack Workspace for your organization. Going forward, we recommend using Slack Workspace. Connecting this new notification service will not impact current implementations.

With this change comes:

  • Build notifications now include mentions when triggering builds using an account with an associated email in slack workspace.
  • Build notifications can be filtered to only trigger on the first failure with started_failing, rather than notifying on recurring failures. Using YAML, this is possible in the existing slack integration and the new workspace.
  • Slack channels are now configured in pipeline YAML when using slack workspace.

Eleanor

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at Scale

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service