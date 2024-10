We will be enabling IPv6 support for Buildkite's APIs on 2024-09-18. This includes api.buildkite.com , graphql.buildkite.com , and analytics-api.buildkite.com . If you have any clients consuming the Buildkite API while operating on a dual-stack network, it is important to check that any API Token IP allowlists, and any Organization API IP allowlists permit your IPv6 network ranges in preparation for the change.