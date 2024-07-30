  1. Resources
Build canvas: A new way to visualize and understand your builds

You can now view your builds on an interactive canvas. The build canvas makes it easier to visualize your pipelines, understand running order and dependencies, and troubleshoot issues. It's available from the Canvas tab on build pages.

An example build canvas

You can follow the progress of a running build by selecting Follow mode or pressing j:

The canvas moves to spotlight steps in progress

Troubleshoot and investigate failed jobs by selecting Go to failure or pressing f:

The canvas spotlights failed steps, one at a time

Hover over a step to see further details and navigate to the logs:

Hovering over a step shows the command and a button to go to the job

For all the information about the build canvas and a demo of the key features, see Visualize your CI/CD pipeline on a canvas.

If you have feedback or suggestions, please contact support.

Chris

