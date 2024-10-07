Pipelines with at least one Test Suite associated have a new Test Digest tab on build pages. This tab displays detailed information about tests that failed during the build runtime.
Legitimate failures are prioritized and listed at the top of the digest, highlighting tests likely affected by the recent code changes on the branch being built.
Tests that flaked during the build are clearly labeled for easy identification.
