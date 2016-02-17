We've just shipped upgrades to one of the most important systems within Buildkite's infrastructure 😏
All of the emojis from the latest unicode specification can be used in Buildkite, such as 🦄, 🐿️, and skin tone modifiers:
👍🏿
\:+1\:\:skin-tone-6\:
👍🏾
\:+1\:\:skin-tone-5\:
👍🏽
\:+1\:\:skin-tone-4\:
👍🏼
\:+1\:\:skin-tone-3\:
👍🏻
\:+1\:\:skin-tone-2\:
👍
\:+1\:
See all the emojis we support (including custom ones like ) over on our GitHub Emojis repository
Our JavaScript Emoji Technology™ is now open source on GitHub including a Webpack loader and a ES6 string parser. Feel free to have a look to see how it all works 🕵
And don't forget… with great power, comes great 🌯
