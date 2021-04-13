  1. Resources
Announcing the Buildkite Newsletter

We've had a lot to talk about at Buildkite lately! We relaunched our blog, we've been updating and revamping our documentation, and have a ton of upcoming projects, customer stories, and tutorials we can't wait to share.

If that sounds like a lot to keep track of, we've got you covered! We're launching a 📰 newsletter 📰 to provide curated highlights, so you can stay in the know whatever your schedule ✨

Sign up here and you'll get a handy digest of our favorite features, updates, and blog posts delivered directly to your inbox 🗞📬🚀

For the latest news as it happens, this changelog will remain your one-stop source for Buildkite updates. You can also check out the blog and our docs directly to stay up to date on all things Buildkite 💚

Nick

