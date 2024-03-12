Buildkite Changelog

Users on our Pro and Enterprise plans can assign flaky tests to teams in their organization. Use flaky test assignment to signal to other teams that a flaky test is being worked on.
To learn more, check out the documentation.
The waterfall view has been updated to help you debug builds faster.
You can now go directly from a job in the waterfall view:
To its log output:
Buildkite Teams can be accessed programmatically through the REST API, improving parity with our existing GraphQL API.
Explore further details and learn how to integrate with our API documentation.
You can now use Test Analytics to manage your Cypress test suites. With the JavaScript test collector configured, Cypress test results are automatically sent to Test Analytics to give you insights into your test suite.
Check out the docs to learn more about configuring Test Analytics with Cypress.
Clusters is a Buildkite feature used to manage and organize agents and queues, which:
All existing agents can now be accessed through Unclustered grouping on the agents page.
You can now go directly from jobs to agent details. When viewing a build, you'll see each job with its agent's name and a link to the agent details:
If you're using clusters, you'll see a link to the queue for the job while waiting for an agent to be assigned:
Once the job is assigned to an agent, you'll see the agent details alongside the queue:
We have reduced agent timeouts from 5 minutes to just 3 minutes, and improved the lost agent cleanup service from 5 minutes to 1 minute! This enhancement offers significant benefits to our customers, particularly those utilizing spot instances for their agents.
With shorter timeouts, jobs now fail faster when spot instances can't compete on price, slashing the time it takes for pipelines to detect and recover from failures from 10 minutes to just 4 minutes. This means faster feedback loops, streamlined pipelines, and ultimately, accelerated development cycles.
Clusters will be enabled for all organizations on 26 February, 2024.
After the release all existing agents can be accessed through Unclustered grouping on the agents page.
Access tokens for agents will now be limited to the lifetime of the job. There is now a unique
BUILDKITE_AGENT_ACCESS_TOKEN for each job that is run, which will stop working once the job finishes. This reduces the period of impact to the lifetime of the job if a
BUILDKITE_AGENT_ACCESS_TOKEN is leaked from the agent’s environment.
Ensure you are running Buildkite Agent version v3.39.0 or later to take advantage of these tokens and v3.62.0 for all the latest improvements.
For more details, see the documentation.
Today, we updated our REST API rate limits. This update will improve performance, enhance security, and ensure fair usage.
For more information on rate limits please consult our documentation.
We tackled some quick wins the last week, including:
And many more small changes. See the documentation to check them all out. ✨
Pipeline edit permissions are now required to view
pipeline.provider.webhook_url. If the user does not have the correct permissions, a blank string will be shown in place of the webhook URL.
This change will also affect webhook payloads containing pipeline data. To ensure the greatest level of security,
pipeline.provider.webhook_url will no longer be visible in these payloads.
Starting today, newly created API Access Tokens will only access one organization. This update aims to enhance organizations' security by simplifying access token management. Administrators should be aware that tokens cannot be modified to include their organization after they have been originally created.
This change only affects newly created tokens. All existing tokens will remain unaffected by this change; however, existing tokens will not be able to add any additional organizations to their scope.
To enhance the overall reliability and scalability, we are implementing changes to how Buildkite handles API GET requests that include a body in the payload starting September 18th.
As a result of these changes, any GET request to api.buildkite.com that includes a body will receive a 403 status (Forbidden) as a response.
This may impact legacy clients, particularly older versions of Buildkite's Terraform provider (< 0.15). To ensure compatibility, we recommend upgrading to the latest version of our Terraform provider.
During the week commencing August 28th, Buildkite will intermittently enable this change for short periods as a low-impact method of uncovering issues.
We value our customers and their experience with Buildkite, so we will directly communicate with any customers continuing to submit API GET requests with a body.
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we continue to improve our platform.
Update: We originally advised this change would occur on August 14th, we have delayed this change to September 18th.
Buildkite has introduced new rate limits for the GraphQL API.
This update will improve performance, enhance security, and ensure fair usage across the Buildkite platform.
Please read the documentation to learn more about the GraphQL rate limits, specifically how to check your current usage:
On 13 July 2023, there will be some deprecations in the GraphQL API. The following objects from the pipeline will be deprecated:
buildRetentionEnabled,
buildRetentionNumber, and
buildRetentionPeriod.
To get more information about the pipeline schema and its changes, please refer to the documentation.
Effective from 24 July 2023, agent tokens in the Buildkite UI will undergo a significant modification. They will now behave similarly to API tokens, meaning that after creation, they will no longer be visible in the UI.
To ensure you have access to the complete token, it is crucial to save it immediately upon creation. This change aims to enhance the security of agent tokens within the Buildkite platform.
Please make a note of this update and adjust your workflows accordingly. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to our support team (support@buildkite.com) for assistance.
Today we’re shipping 30+ new features to Buildkite 🚀
Some of the features I’m most excited about are:
Check out the rest of the release here: https://buildkite.com/releases/2023-06
Security is job zero, it’s important for organizations to harden their defenses against lost or leaked credentials. Buildkite’s token expiry policy will automatically revoke tokens that are no longer in use from accessing your organizational information
Set your token expiry policy to either 30, 60, 90, 180, or 365 days. After which if a token has not been used for that period of time it will expire and no longer have access to your organization.
Buildkite has implemented additional security notifications to keep your data safer.
Security notifications empower customers to promptly address any token changes made to their accounts, ensuring data security and preventing unauthorised access.
Users will now receive an email when they create or update an access token associated with their account.