Extended preview phase for the new build page

Extending the opt-in period for our new build page

We're extending the preview period for our new build page beyond the originally announced April 24th date. This extension gives us time to incorporate your valuable feedback and implement several significant enhancements before making it the default experience.

Why we're extending

Your feedback has been instrumental in shaping the new build page. We're working on performance optimizations and feature additions based directly on your input, with some substantial improvements in the pipeline.

Rather than rushing these changes, we want to:

  • Complete the implementation of key performance improvements
  • Incorporate requested features that enhance your workflow
  • Ensure a seamless transition when the new experience becomes the default

What's next

We remain fully committed to the new build page with its enhanced navigation, powerful table views, improved build management, and better annotation support. If you haven't tried it yet, we encourage you to opt in through the button on any build page.

When our next wave of improvements is ready, we'll announce a new deprecation timeline for the classic build page, giving everyone ample time to adjust to the changes before they become standard.

Please continue sharing your feedback at support@buildkite.com - it directly influences our development priorities.

Chris

