The build page has been completely reimagined to support modern software delivery at any scale. From light weight test suites to complex infrastructure deployments, this new experience adapts to your workflow while maintaining Buildkite's signature flexibility. The redesigned interface brings powerful navigation through a new sidebar and powerful table view, making it easier than ever to understand and troubleshoot your builds.

Opt in now on the build page! The new build page will become the standard experience on April 24, 2025.

TLDR:

The new build page is here - opt in and check it out!

Find everything faster with the new sidebar and a Table view that shows all your jobs

A new job details drawer available on every page. You can affix to the bottom, right or docked in the center.

Your annotations now live in the Summary tab, just one click away in the sidebar

The existing views still work just like before

Enhanced Navigation and Visibility

The new build sidebar transforms how you navigate complex pipelines, providing a state-based view of your build steps that makes it easy to understand progress at a glance. Quick filtering and grouping by state helps you focus on what matters, while intelligent nesting of groups, parallel, and matrix steps keeps everything organized.

The new sidebar listing all steps, grouped by state with additional filters.

We've also introduced an adaptive layout that puts you in control, showing the highest priority items at the top. Immediately see blocked or failed steps at the top of your sidebar. Position the step log drawer on the side, bottom or center of your screen and resize it to your needs. We’ll remember your settings for convenience.

A new table view is perfect for power users looking for all queue and agent information across all jobs in one place. Clicking on column headings sorts by that column for easy browsing.

The new table view showing all jobs in a build.

Easier Build Management

Understanding triggered pipelines is now seamless with trigger steps endowed with their own step drawer details. Monitor downstream builds directly from the parent pipeline without leaving the page - perfect for microservices architectures and fan-out CI/CD workflows where one pipeline kicks off many others.

See the status of a triggered build in the trigger step drawer.

Retries are now easier to track and manage with enhanced visibility throughout the interface. Retried steps are clearly indicated in the sidebar, with hover tooltips for quick navigation between attempts. The step drawer provides a consolidated view of all retries, letting you jump between specific executions effortlessly.

Retried steps are more easily identified in the sidebar, with all jobs available in the logs drawer.

Our customers are often pushing the boundaries and scale of software delivery, so we’ve put in deliberate effort to improve the build pages’ ability to handle large scale builds. This is an ongoing journey, but we’re happy to report faster page loads for large scale builds of 500 to 10,000 steps.

Annotations and more on the Summary tab

Annotations have been moved to the Summary tab, with links to them from the sidebar. This supports annotations in the style of a 'banner' with context of the overall build.

Annotations linked in the sidebar and available on the summary page.

A crowd favorite, we know many customers also use annotations to give context on individual steps, such as neater build outputs or Terraform plans. Which is why we intend to provide additional annotation types in the near future, such as a step annotation with the annotation displayed alongside step logs.

You're now also able to view all the step definitions of your build in YAML. Both initial steps and uploaded steps are available on the Summary tab, under 'Step uploads'.

Getting Started

Look for the "Try New Build Experience" button on any build page Toggle between new and classic views anytime during the opt-in period Share your feedback to help us refine the experience at support@buildkite.com

Note: The classic build UI will be deprecated in two months on April 24, 2025, at which point all users will be automatically upgraded to the new experience.

Built for the Future

This redesign lays the foundation for exciting capabilities coming to the build page in the future. Here are some improvements we're planning:

Enhanced personalization options to remember your preferred default view settings

Improved table view with better customization

Collapsible sidebar for maximizing screen space

Step-level annotations for more granular build insights

Multi-log viewing to compare outputs side by side

Collapse groups of steps on the canvas to optimize rendering

Unblock builds with one click

Critical path analysis in the canvas

This new build experience is just the beginning. We're committed to making Buildkite the most powerful and flexible platform for software delivery, and this update sets the stage for even more improvements to come.

Please reach out to support to let us know your feedback at support@buildkite.com once you've tried it. We're keen to ensure this new update suits the wide range of customers and use cases for which Buildkite is known.