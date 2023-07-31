You can now view missing dependencies in job rows. This allows you to quickly debug your pipeline configuration while the build is running or after it fails.

When a build is running, and a job has a dependency that doesn't exist yet, you'll see the following message:

You can expand the job row to see the names of the missing dependencies:

If the step dependency is not resolved and the build fails, you'll see an error message:

