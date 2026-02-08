Test Engine Client (bktec) v2.1.0: Custom test runner, split slow files by example, and tag filters for pytest
Test Engine Client (
bktec) v2.1.0 introduces a new custom test runner and several improvements for pytest users.
🛠️ Custom test runner
You can now use bktec to split tests with any test runner that supports running specific test files via command-line arguments. For details, see the custom test runner documentation for Test Engine Client.
🐢 Split slow files by example (pytest)
You can now split slow test files by individual test examples when using pytest. This helps distribute long-running tests more evenly across agents and reduces build times.
🏷️ Tag filters (pytest)
The new
--tag-filters option allows you to select and run tests based on a single
key:value tag pair when using pytest.
Example:
bktec run --test-runner pytest --tag-filters "test.type:integration"
Read more about splitting slow files by example and tag filters in the Test Engine Client pytest documentation.
