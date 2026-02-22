Saved Views for the Summary Page
You can now save filtered views directly from the Suite Summary page. After configuring your filters, save them as a custom view that will appear in your suite navigation for quick access later.
This makes it easier to:
- Quickly access the summary trends you check most often
- Share a consistent, filtered view across your team
- Reduce time spent reconfiguring filters between visits
Meghan
