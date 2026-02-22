  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Saved Views for the Summary Page

Saved Views for the Summary Page

You can now save filtered views directly from the Suite Summary page. After configuring your filters, save them as a custom view that will appear in your suite navigation for quick access later.

Screenshot of saving filters on suite summary

This makes it easier to:

  • Quickly access the summary trends you check most often
  • Share a consistent, filtered view across your team
  • Reduce time spent reconfiguring filters between visits

Meghan

Atom feed

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started for free.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. CI/CD perspectives

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for MLOps
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement
  6. Supplier Code of Conduct
  7. Modern Slavery Statement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2026